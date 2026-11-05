Saving Mass Effect 5 would cost over $200 million, BioWare co-founder says, because fans will want "the best of 'AAA' development"

News
By
Published

"That is a big number to commit up front"

BioWare
(Image credit: BioWare)
0

The organizers and supporters of the growing #SaveMassEffect movement have two stated goals: Get EA to commit to funding more Mass Effect games, or sell or license the IP to another developer. There are more granular achievements already happening with the accumulation of more than 300,000 signatures on Change.org, but the main ambition is right there in the hashtag circulating like a virus online: fans want to save Mass Effect, but unfortunately anyone willing and legally able will need some seriously deep pockets, according to BioWare co-founder Trent Oster.

The cancelation of Mass Effect 5 is one of the great tragedies stemming from EA's abrupt closure of beloved RPG studio BioWare, but some people, including former Dragon Age lead Mark Darrah, have suggested EA could sell franchises and license out rights to series like Mass Effect so that they can continue under new leadership. Others have cast doubt on the idea, however, and even if EA were willing to sell, it sounds like there might not be many studios with the money to buy the IP and develop a new Mass Effect.

"The scary component of Mass Effect is the audience is going to want the best of 'AAA' development," Oster says on Twitter, seemingly in response to the #SaveMassEffect movement, which he recently threw his support behind. "Rough ballpark (based on contemporaries) is $200M+. That is a big number to commit up front. There has to be a bigger plan in place for the IP to make the math work."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

As my colleague Jasmine Gould-Wilson points out, games like Baldur's Gate 3 and Fable are proof that IP can make triumphant comebacks in the right circumstances. Wizards of the Coast handed Larian the rights to the D&D IP to make Baldur's Gate 3 and Microsoft tapped Playground Games to make Fable after shutting down original developer Lionhead in 2016, but there's a big difference with Mass Effect, and it rhymes with electronic farts. EA is famous for sitting on long-dormant IP instead of selling it, and it's given little indication that it's willing to make an exception in this case.

However, if EA were to sell the rights to Mass Effect, Oster reckons it wouldn't necessarily cost $200 million to make a new game in the series, provided the IP winds up in the right hands. "That said, I think it can be done well for less than that amount with a disciplined approach and an experienced team," he says. Let the hopium begin.

BioWare might be dead, but that won't stop its official store from selling you new Mass Effect merch ahead of N7 Day

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Square Enix still recommends 50GB to install the action RPG on Valve&#039;s store
    1
    Nier: Automata is now a 366GB install on Steam after a small update, up from 50GB
  2. 2
    The 4 best new shows and movies streaming this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more (November 6-8)
  3. 3
    BioWare might be dead, but that won't stop its official store from selling you new Mass Effect merch ahead of N7 Day
  4. 4
    Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets New Game Plus, a Stash inventory, and "Extended Progression Mode" in "The Most Requested Update"
  5. 5
    Nintendo says 60.7% of its game sales are now digital, as physical share falls 6.2% from last year