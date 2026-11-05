Saving Mass Effect 5 would cost over $200 million, BioWare co-founder says, because fans will want "the best of 'AAA' development"

The organizers and supporters of the growing #SaveMassEffect movement have two stated goals: Get EA to commit to funding more Mass Effect games, or sell or license the IP to another developer. There are more granular achievements already happening with the accumulation of more than 300,000 signatures on Change.org, but the main ambition is right there in the hashtag circulating like a virus online: fans want to save Mass Effect, but unfortunately anyone willing and legally able will need some seriously deep pockets, according to BioWare co-founder Trent Oster.
"The scary component of Mass Effect is the audience is going to want the best of 'AAA' development," Oster says on Twitter, seemingly in response to the #SaveMassEffect movement, which he recently threw his support behind. "Rough ballpark (based on contemporaries) is $200M+. That is a big number to commit up front. There has to be a bigger plan in place for the IP to make the math work."
However, if EA were to sell the rights to Mass Effect, Oster reckons it wouldn't necessarily cost $200 million to make a new game in the series, provided the IP winds up in the right hands. "That said, I think it can be done well for less than that amount with a disciplined approach and an experienced team," he says. Let the hopium begin.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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