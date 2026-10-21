EA cancels new Mass Effect, closes BioWare after being bought by Saudi Arabia

"There is nothing easy about writing those words," BioWare's statement reads. "Our focus right now is on our incredibly talented team who put their hearts into these games, and supporting one another through this transition."
The post singles out some of the series that modern fans, who might know BioWare as the house of Dragon Age and Mass Effect (and Anthem that one time), may not be familiar with: "Baldur's Gate. Neverwinter Nights. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic."
"What generations of BioWare built together is something to celebrate and remember," the statement continues. "These games became so much more because you played them, debated your choices, fell in love with the characters, and made these worlds your own."
Bloomberg reports that around 400 people will be laid off as a result of new cuts. Internal remarks from EA COO David Tinson and CSO Cam Weber reportedly indicate that the publisher will look to cut additional people and projects in the near future.
BioWare had been in a slump for years, and Anthem, a mech suit live-service shooter, was only part of it. The studio's latest release, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, fell short of EA's expectations by "nearly 50%" after a protracted development process complicated by internal pivots and reboots that notably saw BioWare, a single-player specialist, briefly forced into live-service territory. Anthem, a colossal failure both commercially and critically, also siphoned off staff during production.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.