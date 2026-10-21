Xbox is reportedly planning three waves of layoffs between now and January as part of its plan to cut 3,200 jobs by the end of the fiscal year

A Fortune report, published alongside an interview with Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, says that "people familiar with the plans" have said Sharma is planning layoffs for October, November and January. Obviously, for Xbox to hit its planned 3,200 job cuts by the end of March, these will need to happen, but it sounds like they will be near-monthly from here out, rather than one more big batch like the one in July.
The planned layoffs have reportedly left Xbox employees demoralized by the decision to structure them in several waves, as it effectively gives them a year's worth of worrying about whether they'll be next. Days after Gears of War E-Day story director Juan Vaca was laid off, reports emerged from The Coalition that the studio fears post-launch layoffs and that Microsoft is withholding bonus payments.
Layoffs are unfortunately becoming more commonplace in the industry as game budgets – and CEO bonuses – increase, with Sony shutting down the likes of Bluepoint Studio, while EA laid off workers from Battlefield Studios after the game was considered a success.
Optimism that a spike in consumer spending during the COVID-19 era would persist hasn't helped either, nor does the impact of US tariffs and AI on component costs. As Sharma has noted since taking over, Xbox is no stranger to the issues facing the industry, though whether her plan to right the ship works or goes too far remains to be seen.
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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