Xbox Game Pass overhaul would have you pay for add-ons like multiplayer and cloud gaming "ala carte," says new report

News
By
Published

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma is reportedly planning some huge Game Pass changes

Xbox Game Pass logo on a green background
(Image credit: Xbox)
0

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma is reportedly planning some huge Game Pass changes, including a full-blown pricing overhaul that would have users pay for subscription add-ons "ala carte," according to a new report.

This comes from Fortune (paywalled), which published an exhaustive conversation with Sharma covering some of the broad strokes of her plan to make Xbox "the No. 1 entertainment company." Part of that plan is a multi-stage downsizing that'll see 3,200 cut jobs by the end of the 2027 fiscal year, but it also includes the new Project Helix home console that is reportedly due to release in time for the 2028 holiday season and could cost as much as $1800, as well as a handheld system expected to launch in 2027.

The reason we're here, however, is this reported plan to fundamentally change how Microsoft's Game Pass subscriptions are priced. The current structure allows users to pick from various pre-determined tiers with various features based on price, but according to this new Fortune report, Sharma and co. are hatching a new plan to introduce paid add-ons for things like cloud gaming, multiplayer, and console-only games. So, in theory, you could be subscribed to the cheapest plan with the fewest benefits and still add on features that are important to you for additional monthly charges.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

This is all far from confirmed and heavily dependent on pricing specifics, but I don't hate this idea fundamentally. If I can save myself a few dollars on a subscription by opting out of stuff like online multiplayer and cloud gaming, and just tack-on benefits like day one releases, that could increase the value proposition enough for me to resubscribe. But again, it's far too early to say how consumer friendly this potentially revised Game Pass plan will be in the end.

Xbox business manager says devs not using AI shouldn't "be in the business of being a business" – because he "vibe coded a bad but improvable game in 2 days"

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. The Helix handheld is expected to launch in 2027
    1
    Xbox Project Helix could cost as much as $1,800 and is reportedly set to launch by Christmas 2028
  2. 2
    Another PS5 jailbreak has seemingly arrived ahead of GTA 6
  3. 3
    The Xbox Nano controller is cute as hell, but I regret to inform you it will probably suck
  4. 4
    Palworld lead calls Steam Next Fest a gamble that's "still worth taking" despite the "AI slop era"
  5. 5
    Arc Raiders devs know PvE has been "polarizing"