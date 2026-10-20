Xbox Game Pass overhaul would have you pay for add-ons like multiplayer and cloud gaming "ala carte," says new report

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma is reportedly planning some huge Game Pass changes, including a full-blown pricing overhaul that would have users pay for subscription add-ons "ala carte," according to a new report.
The reason we're here, however, is this reported plan to fundamentally change how Microsoft's Game Pass subscriptions are priced. The current structure allows users to pick from various pre-determined tiers with various features based on price, but according to this new Fortune report, Sharma and co. are hatching a new plan to introduce paid add-ons for things like cloud gaming, multiplayer, and console-only games. So, in theory, you could be subscribed to the cheapest plan with the fewest benefits and still add on features that are important to you for additional monthly charges.
This is all far from confirmed and heavily dependent on pricing specifics, but I don't hate this idea fundamentally. If I can save myself a few dollars on a subscription by opting out of stuff like online multiplayer and cloud gaming, and just tack-on benefits like day one releases, that could increase the value proposition enough for me to resubscribe. But again, it's far too early to say how consumer friendly this potentially revised Game Pass plan will be in the end.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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