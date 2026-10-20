Xbox Project Helix console could cost as much as $1,800 and is reportedly set to launch by Christmas 2028

A new report suggests that the next-gen Xbox Project Helix console is set to launch by Christmas 2028, and it could cost anywhere between $1,200 and $1,800.
That's according to a report from Fortune. According to the outlet's sources, a next-gen handheld device is set to be released "by the 2027 holiday season," with the main console set to follow in time for the 2028 holidays.
The report additionally suggests that Microsoft's internal projections suggest that the console will "cost consumers between $1,200 and $1,800," though Xbox could choose to subsidize some of that cost, taking a loss on manufacturing the device.
Fortune's sources also suggest that Microsoft's internal engineering deadlines for Project Helix have been moved up by several months, putting pressure on devs to get their work done faster, even if that means using AI.
Additionally, the outlet reports that there have been internal clashes between the Xbox and Windows teams at Microsoft over what software Project Helix should use. The Windows team reportedly wanted the upcoming handheld to use a version of Windows, while the Xbox team wanted to use custom software. To that part of the story, Sharma simply responds, "We can't build Helix on our own."
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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