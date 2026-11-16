Xbox Project Helix lead says it's "one of the most exciting times" to be making a new console, because the "challenging" component crisis means finding new ways to balance innovation and accessibility

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Xbox is all-in on neural rendering to keep costs down

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A lead developer on Xbox Project Helix says that rising hardware costs are a primary driver of the upcoming console's development.

As part of the console brand's 25th anniversary, Microsoft has released a magazine about Xbox's past, present, and future. This online magazine includes an interview with Jason Ronald, vice president of next-generation console development at Microsoft and the lead for Project Helix. In this interview, he clarifies that Xbox Project Helix is "a console that is also capable of playing games from your PC," rather than the other way around.

Obviously, the biggest conversations about the Xbox Project Helix – and the PS6 – are cost. Hardware prices are rising thanks to the ongoing global RAM shortages brought on by AI companies who just need to let your weird uncle generate what he looks like as a Simpson to post on Facebook. The Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 have all had price increases over the past year, but Ronald says keeping the price down is a crucial motivator in the console's design.

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"It's definitely a challenging time," Ronald says, adding, "it’s also one of the most exciting times, because we have to invent entirely new technology to continue to advance the state-of-the-art while also continuing to make things accessible and affordable."

He explains the cost factor is why the team behind Project Helix is "really focused on advancements like neural rendering, because it’s an entirely new way to generate a frame without requiring more computational horsepower, additional memory, and things like that."

Obviously AI-assisted tech was a big talking point within games before the memory crisis, but it feels like it's only going to become more prominent. Sony has been implementing QSSR frame generation tech into its PS5 games, likely in part because nobody can afford a PS5 Pro now that it's almost $1,000.

And with things going like they are, it's probably going to be the norm heading forward… let's just hope Xbox puts its money where its mouth is and actually makes the Helix affordable. But given the current rumor is it's going to be $1,800, I'm not too hopeful.

If PS6 and Xbox Project Helix are $1,000, 5-year sales could drop by 40%, analyst says

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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