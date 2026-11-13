Sony's base PS5 AI upscaling tech is making that $900 PS5 Pro price look worse as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, No Man's Sky and more get visual updates

Sony has announced a new batch of games to be added to its QSSR initiative which brings AI upscaling tech to the base PS5 console.
As one of the daft people who purchased a PS5 Pro despite it not exactly being a necessary purchase, I will admit I've enjoyed the benefits. Resident Evil Requiem and Death Stranding 2 looked absolutely gorgeous on the console, with the former being the first game to implement the PSSR 2 upscaling. But I didn't think the PS5 Pro was entirely worth the price of admission when I bought it a few months after launch (that pre-launch Monster Hunter Wilds performance was rough on the base PS5), but I especially don't think it is now that it costs just under a grand to get your hands on one.
Sony likely has noticed that too, which is why the introduction of Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR) – with Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei getting a boost – is a welcome one. And now Sony has announced the next batch of games getting the AI-guided upscaling tech. Over the next few weeks, the tech will be implemented in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Control Resonant, The Finals, Arc Raiders, No Man's Sky, and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam.
"Having seen great results integrating QSSR in Marvel's Wolverine, our team decided to bring it to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as well," Mike Fitzgerald, Insomniac Games' head of technology says, with Spider-Man getting the update today.
Meanwhile Remedy's senior graphics programmer Erik Jansson calls the tech "the same kind of leap on the PS5 that PSSR brought to PS5 Pro," saying that "QSSR gives Control Resonant a much more stable and detailed image."
Sony says that "developers are just getting started" with the tech, and that more games should be adding QSSR support "in the coming months.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.