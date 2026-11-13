Aniplex boss wants Demon Slayer to be around for the next "50 to 100 years"

Demon Slayer may be rounding out its movie trilogy over the next few years, but Aniplex chairman Atsuhiro Iwakami is thinking much further afield.
Speaking to Bloomberg (via ScreenRant), Iwakami said he aims for Demon Slayer to endure as a franchise for up to another century, perhaps much in the same way Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel have enraptured audiences across the decades.
"With Demon Slayer, it is our intent to make this last 10 or 20, if not 50 to 100 years," Iwakami said. "We want to make sure we’re part of creating the type of franchise that can withstand decades."
Tanjiro's story may have already come to a close in the pages of the manga (and will be wrapped up in the third Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film, likely before 2030), but that doesn't mean it has to end there. With Hashira aplenty through the years – and a demon scourge not likely to go anywhere – the series feels rich for mining spin-offs and side stories in much the same way the likes of Dragon Ball has done since the 1980s.
In the more immediate term, the wait goes on for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2. Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Purini told GamesRadar+ in May that it is "actively in production." Since then, no announcement has been forthcoming – though December's Jump Festa event could be the destination for those hoping for a sequel release date.
Beyond that, who knows? But Demon Slayer could be around for a very, very long time to come.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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