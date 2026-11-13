Disney boss says talking to Hideo Kojima helped him fix a story issue in new movie Hexed: "Games are cinema"

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Is there anything Hideo Kojima can't do?

Billie Doe looking amazed at a magical town in the new Disney movie, Hexed
(Image credit: Disney)
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Disney animation boss Jared Bush reveals the unlikely source of inspiration behind overcoming a creative struggle on new movie Hexed – Hideo Kojima.

"True story… we were working on a section of #Hexed and there was a story point that was hard for me to crack," Bush, who also co-wrote Hexed, wrote on Twitter.

Bush added, "The inspiration for the fix came from talking to Hideo Kojima about an approach he took in Death Stranding 2. Games are cinema."

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It's unclear exactly how Kojima indirectly contributed to the final product (Hexed isn't out for another few weeks, after all), but this doesn't mark the first time the legendary game developer has worked with Disney.

In the Japanese dub of Zootopia 2, Kojima had a bit-part as IT officer Paul Moldebrandt – and would go on to have multiple cameos in the next 12 months, including reprising his Cyberpunk role of Hideyoshi Oshima in Edgerunners season 2.

Hexed, starring Hailee Steinfeld as a fledgling witch, is Walt Disney Animation Studios' latest movie, following on from the billion-dollar hits of Moana 2 and Zootopia 2. But this marks the first original IP for the studio since 2023's Wish. The cast also stars Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Henry Winkler, and the live-action Beast himself, Dan Stevens.

Hexed hits cinemas on November 25.

Kojima, meanwhile, is busy at work on multiple game projects, including Physint and horror title O.D.

For more, check out our guide to new Xbox Series X games and upcoming PS5 games, plus all the new Disney movies currently in the works.

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Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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