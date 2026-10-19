Hideo Kojima returns to Night City for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 cameo

The king of cameos returns: Hideo Kojima will be reprising his Cyberpunk role in Edgerunners season 2.
Kojima will return as Hideyoshi Oshima, the braindance director who cropped up Konpeki Plaza during one of Cyberpunk 2077's earliest, most memorable missions as V attempted to steal a biochip right from under Arasaka's noses.
"You may remember seeing him in Konpeki Plaza during The Heist in 2077. Now, the renowned braindance director is making another appearance in Night City," reads the announcement from the official Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Twitter account.
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After the news went public, CD Projekt Red co-CEO Michal Nowakowski tweeted, "Always a pleasure to work with Hideo Kojima."
Perhaps we should have seen this coming. After all, Kojima recently teased he would be making multiple cameos across various mediums.
"Directors and others have asked me to [appear]. One is a big live-action movie and [the other] is a major anime title," Kojima said during an appearance on radio show KOJI10.
Kojima added, perhaps with a knowing nod towards playing 'Oshima' in the Cyberpunk series, "I don't like playing myself. That happens a lot. I'd rather play a detective or something."
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If Kojima can pull himself away from his newfound acting career, he will be working on two upcoming titles: new horror game O.D. and Physint, a Metal Gear spiritual successor that has emerged under the Xbox umbrella after being suddenly dropped from PlayStation in September.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is streaming from October 20 on Netflix.
For the verdict on the new Cyberpunk anime, we have the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 review ready and waiting for you. Then dive into our picks for the best anime on Netflix.