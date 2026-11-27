Piracy has been the scourge of the anime and manga industries for decades. Now, the Japanese government is clamping down on those sailing into illegal seas on the internet with "AI agents."
As per Yomiuri (H/T Automaton Media) Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs has trialled the AI detection system over the past year on both Twitter and across the wider internet.
The results, so far, have been promising. 84% of X posts flagged by AI were confirmed to contain illegal use of copyrighted material. Over 1,500 anime sites were also surveyed – with the number of pirated anime or manga rising to 89%.
There are now plans afoot for the AI technology to look further afield into websites and posts hosted in other countries, with findings due to be presented in early 2027. The Japanese government will also use the software to help speed up the copyright claim process, as well as directing users of said sites towards more legal means of media consumption.
In recent years, it has been confirmed that piracy to anime, manga and games in Japan costs the industries north of $35 billion dollars, a figure almost equivalent to what they bring in revenue each year.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.