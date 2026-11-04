Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 music video is a whole new Night City short that reveals King and Avida's emotional backstory

Weeks after Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 hit Netflix, the anime has released a brand new music video featuring new scenes focusing on King and Avida's rather emotional backstory.
The music video, which you can watch below, was posted by Cyberpunk on YouTube and features the song ‘Watson’ by Petite Meller (ft. Oslo Green), which viewers will recognise as the end-credits theme for the anime series' second season. However, rather than splicing scenes from the show, which many music videos taken from movies and shows tend to do, Watson's video includes never-before-seen footage made especially for the tune.
Petite Meller ft Oslo Green — Watson (from the Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2). - YouTube
The video, which credits 'story and creative direction' to Edgerunners creator Bartosz Sztybor, focuses on Weak Kingsley and Avida Yang, giving us an insight into the two meeting prior to the events of the season. The footage teases their relationship before their eventual breakup, which provides some much-needed context on why the two behave the way they do towards one another in the new anime.
While Sztybor worked on the music video, Edgerunners animation house Studio Trigger did not. Instead, the animation was provided by WIZZ Studio, which has created a number of animated shorts for music videos in the past, including the recent League of Legends Worlds 2026 Anthem.
However, the new video may be the last that fans see of the anime for a while, as Netflix has yet to renew the show for a third season. Speaking to ComicBook, the show's creator Bartosz Sztyboron shared hopes for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 3, adding, "There’s a lot of stories to tell in Night City and beyond." But suggested that Cyberpunk studio CD Projekt Red's quest for perfection could hinder progress. "I think the whole studio’s approach is that there always needs to be a perfect story and a perfect director, artist, or a studio that will be able to pull off this story," said Sztybor.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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