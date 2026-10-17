Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 director searched Cyberpunk 2077 with a "virtual camera" to find the best Night City spots to use in the anime

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners animation team Studio Trigger went through Night City with a "virtual camera" in Cyberpunk 2077 to find "great spots to fit into the story" for season 2.
"That's the great thing about Studio Trigger. They're huge fans of the game," Edgerunners showrunner and creator Bartosz Sztybor explains to GamesRadar+ on how certain Night City locales are chosen to crop up on-screen.
Sztybor admits, "They know the city much better than I do," adding that he never mentions specific place names in his script – because he knows Studio Trigger will put in the hard yards by replicating season 2's camera-wielding newcomer Roman on the streets of Night City.
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"[Director] Kai Ikarashi, I guess he behaved like Roman. So with this virtual camera, he was going through Night City in the game and looking for the great spots that would fit into the story. So what is funny is [that] I don't put places in the script because we know that Studio Trigger will find something perfect."
The first season saw the likes of Afterlife, Tom's Diner, and Megabuilding H4 all brought to life on Netflix, but season 2 promises to go beyond that, with players likely able to point out exact street corners and precise storefronts from the dystopian Night City.
After a recent replay of Cyberpunk 2077, I feel like I never want to leave Night City (a one-way trip to the moon aside). So, we'll be able to live out our Night City delights with a new set of chooms – Weak Kingsley, Roman, Talia, and D. – in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 very soon.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 hits Netflix on October 20.
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