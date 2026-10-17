Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 director searched Cyberpunk 2077 with a "virtual camera" to find the best Night City spots to use in the anime

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Exclusive: Studio Trigger picked up a controller (and a camera) for better Night City authenticity in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2
(Image credit: Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners animation team Studio Trigger went through Night City with a "virtual camera" in Cyberpunk 2077 to find "great spots to fit into the story" for season 2.

"That's the great thing about Studio Trigger. They're huge fans of the game," Edgerunners showrunner and creator Bartosz Sztybor explains to GamesRadar+ on how certain Night City locales are chosen to crop up on-screen.

Sztybor admits, "They know the city much better than I do," adding that he never mentions specific place names in his script – because he knows Studio Trigger will put in the hard yards by replicating season 2's camera-wielding newcomer Roman on the streets of Night City.

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"[Director] Kai Ikarashi, I guess he behaved like Roman. So with this virtual camera, he was going through Night City in the game and looking for the great spots that would fit into the story. So what is funny is [that] I don't put places in the script because we know that Studio Trigger will find something perfect."

The first season saw the likes of Afterlife, Tom's Diner, and Megabuilding H4 all brought to life on Netflix, but season 2 promises to go beyond that, with players likely able to point out exact street corners and precise storefronts from the dystopian Night City.

After a recent replay of Cyberpunk 2077, I feel like I never want to leave Night City (a one-way trip to the moon aside). So, we'll be able to live out our Night City delights with a new set of chooms – Weak Kingsley, Roman, Talia, and D. – in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 very soon.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 hits Netflix on October 20.

Need something new to watch before then? We have a preem guide on the best anime on Netflix for you to scroll through.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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