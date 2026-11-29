Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are heading our way next, with retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop officially switching gears to the second half of this year's holiday sales. Black Friday brought us the best Switch 2 bundle since those prices went up in September and it's still in stock as we round the corner towards Cyber Monday.
That's impressive, considering I usually see these holiday offers running off the shelves before holiday sales have officially begun. Between record-low prices on both first and third party games and some of the heaviest discounts of the year on the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories we've tested so far, there's still plenty to dive into.
We've been on the hunt for the deepest discounts throughout the entire event, and we're on the home stretch now. Tomorrow's official Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals will continue the party, holding the line for the some of the biggest offers of the year while hopefully dropping a few smaller savings of its own.
That said, we're expecting this year's top savings to already be on the shelves this weekend. You'll find the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals we've found so far just below and our live updates throughout the event further down the page.
I've been tracking Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals for over seven years now, starting as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. That's where I learned how to spot value on the shelves, and price track to find the deals that are actually worth your time. In my time at GamesRadar+ I've been hands-on with the latest and greatest Switch and Switch 2 accessories. That means I know the gadgets you should be prioritizing and how much you should pay for them.
A range of retailers have the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle live on the shelves this Cyber Monday, but Amazon is shedding an extra 99 cents off that final price. This is Nintendo's headliner this year, with a free copy of the latest kart racer and three months of Switch Online.
The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is usually a steal whenever it's on sale, considering its $27.99 starting price and excellent performance in our testing. It typically only ever hits $17-$18 during day to day discounts, but Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals have it at its lowest price yet this week.
The Belkin Switch 2 Charging Case Pro is one of the most expensive cases on the market, but it does solve one of the handheld's biggest problems. A 10,000mAh, 30W charger is included in this price, with a handy spot to keep it plugged into your device within the case itself. At $84.99, we're at a record-low price for this one, only the second time we've seen this $15 discount so far.
Donkey Kong Bananza launched not long after the Switch 2 itself, but it's been stuck at full price since then. Today's Cyber Monday price marks its first major saving on that $69.99 MSRP and its lowest price ever by some way.
It's a premium Switch 2 accessory, but if you're missing those back buttons in handheld mode the CRKD Nitro Deck 2 is at a brand new record-low price at Amazon. The $99.99 Joy-Con replacement dropped to $79.99 in October, only to return to full price in the Black Friday lead up. Now you'll find it for its best deal yet - $74.99.
PSA: If you don't want those camera-focused Jamboree mini-games you can save a bunch more cash
The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Super Mario Party Jamboree is particularly expensive compared to the original Switch version. That's because it includes an additional DLC designed for use with the Switch 2 Camera. If you don't have the accessory, you might as well pick up the original release, and save yourself some extra cash in the process.
We've already covered Donkey Kong Bananza, but there are other carts running off the discount shelves at midnight tonight. Throwbacks like Super Mario Galaxy are included in this sale, but also Metroid's latest outing and the full Jamboree pack for Switch 2. Some stock is already running off the shelves at Amazon in the last few hours as well.
This is the last day for holiday Switch 2 game deals
Amazon has started running a countdown on some of its first-party Nintendo Switch game deals this Cyber weekend. Many are still up for grabs right now, but with Ninty's official sale coming to an end at midnight it's worth diving in as soon as possible. I'll start running around for links to those official discounts with a timer on them.
Possibly the biggest deal in Nintendo's official holiday game sales is Donkey Kong Bananza. Stock's holding out here as well, with that 29% discount sticking the course through Cyber Weekend. It's not every day you find a major first party release at this kind of price and, having spent years tracking Ninty game prices I'm not expecting to see this sale again any time soon.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is Nintendo's biggest release of the year, so I wasn't expecting to see any savings on the $59.99 digital or $69.99 physical price. That all changed a couple of weeks ago, with a $5 discount on the digital code. It's a small saving, but it does represent a record-low price on a heavy first-party Ninty release - and that's tough to find.
The physical edition has also been on sale before, dropping $10 off its $69.99 MSRP during its pre-order phase. That discount disappeared when the game actually launched, though.
But what are you actually going to play on those controllers?
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are still offering up some of the year's best prices on the system's heaviest hitters. Let's take a step away from controllers and see where the software's at this weekend.
The CRKD Nitro Deck 2 has been a mainstay of this year's offers, dominating when it comes to Joy-Con alternatives. The chunky, Steam-Deck-like design makes for a far more comfortable hold than the original controllers, while adding new features like four (most third party options only get you two) back buttons, adjustable thumbsticks, and even a docked-mode attachment for the big screen.
It's our top Joy-Con alternative for a reason, but it's also cheaper than ever this Cyber weekend.
At $74.99, we're $5 lower than ever before here. This is a fairly recent release, so any savings are worth celebrating. Still, I've only seen this one on sale once before, when it dropped to $79.99 for a few days in October.
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless is my next recommendation while that GameSir Super Nova is out of stock. You're getting a similar gamepad here - though with upgraded TMR sticks. Back buttons, a Switch 2 wake functionality, charging dock, and plenty of customization opportunities. While 8BitDo's option isn't as cheap as GameSir's, it's down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now.
$47.39 is the cheapest we've ever seen this one go - it's usually on sale for between $50 and $58.
My go-to budget recommendation is still out of stock
The GameSir Super Nova is actually one of the few Black Friday Switch 2 deals that hasn't survived through to Cyber Monday. The $49.99 gamepad drops to $29.99 regularly and when it does it's easily the best value on the market. A super luxurious feel that punches well above this price tag, trigger stops, Hall effect thumbsticks, back buttons, and a charging dock make this one difficult to beat.
It's been flitting in and out of stock over the last week, but I haven't seen any movement here in the last two days. That means it's one to watch when official Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals roll around tomorrow.
Still no US deals on the official Switch 2 Pro Controller
It might have been optimistic, but a small part of me was hoping for a token discount on the official Switch 2 Pro Controller. The $89 gamepad never drops its price, and has only been available for $5 less when it first launched (before those numbers jumped up).
For now, though, we're stuck at the usual rate at Amazon. I'd only recommending opting for this model if you want the full Nintendo-only experience, though. While it can't be beaten for its HD Rumble 2, Switch 2 wake smoothness, and on-screen back button assignments, there are cheaper gamepads out there that offer their own benefits.
Ok, that initial bout of excitement out the way let's take a look at some controllers
I've had a longer scroll through Amazon's "started today" collection, and I can't see anything else as exciting as those Turtle Beach cases. If you've missed out on previous Black Friday Switch 2 controller deals, though, let's take a stroll through the virtual aisles to see where gamepads take us ahead of Cyber Monday.
It looks like Turtle Beach has finally unleashed its full roster of Cyber Monday Switch 2 case deals, the larger all-in-one PlayTrek case is also now discounted on Amazon's shelves. This is another one I've been watching throughout the entire sale, only for a saving to never actually appear. Right now, though, you'll find it for a record-low $34.99 - that's the cheapest it's ever been, by about $5.
This isn't an everyday carrier, though. It's a full-sized holder for your Switch 2, dock, and controllers, with its own detachable clamshell included. We took it for a test drive this time last year and it ended up with a perfect five-star review score. Top tech at its lowest ever price.
The Turtle Beach PlayTrek case is finally seeing some discounts
This is one that was strangely absent during last week's Black Friday offers, but Amazon's early Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals have the Koopa Troop design for 30% off this weekend. That takes us down to a brand new record-low $20.99 sales price in what marks the accessory's first major discount.
We tested the Donkey Kong and Super Mario versions back in April, and scored it 4/5 stars for its durability, officially licensed designs, and physical game cart storage. I was even lamenting the lack of discounts here just yesterday, but it sounds like Amazon received my emails.
Good morning Cyber weekend Nintendo Switch 2 deal hunters!
I've got good news for anyone who slept on last week's Black Friday offers, the deals train is still chugging along. Right now I'm still seeing strong supplies of the biggest Nintendo Switch 2 sales of the year so far, with the Mario Kart World bundle holding steady and a number of those $20-off game discounts sticking around as well. I'll be here throughout this year's Cyber Monday Switch 2 bonanza but first let's see if anything new has dropped this morning.