Fortnite's end-of-season live event, Out of Time, is almost here, and Epic has now confirmed a huge reward for anyone who joins it… but there's a catch.
No, it's not the Pirate Token, but it's actually even rarer. Epic is granting everyone who joins the live event a Solid Gold skin. These have had a 1-in-1,562,500 (yes, over 1.5 million) chance of being unlocked when opening a chest this season, with a different one available each week, including golden versions of Hatsune Miku and A$AP Rocky.
Obviously, based on those odds, it's extremely unlikely you've found one even if you've been playing daily – I completed my battle pass weeks ago with no luck – so it's a pretty great reward to cap off the season. However, there is one downside – the skin you get is randomly chosen from the options you've not yet unlocked, so you won't be able to pick whether you get Solid Gold A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Miku, Kasane Teto, or Captain X.
As someone who's collected all the other Hatsune Miku skins in Fortnite, am I going to be a bit disappointed if I don't roll the one-in-five chance of unlocking her ultra-rare golden variant during the live event? …Just a bit. But in fairness, I'd already accepted that I'd never find her, given the standard odds were as low as they were, so at least this will give me my best chance yet.
For anyone still dedicated to the grind, though, you're not – ahem – out of time yet. From today, November 28, all of the season's different treasure rewards (including the Solid Gold skins) have been brought back into the pool with boosted odds for what Epic is calling Golden Week. The base chance of finding any of the golden skins has been doubled until the end of the season, and if you play during any of the Treasure Hours sessions today, they're fifteen times higher.
Admittedly, they're still extremely rare even at that – anyone joining me in the Gold Miku hunt, for example, will be facing one in 104,167 odds during Treasure Hours, meaning a given skin won't be much more common than the standard odds of finding the Pirate Shop Access token everyone's been desperate to find for the last few weeks (and for good reason – it grants thousands of dollars' worth of free cosmetics). Needless to say, best of luck to anyone still trying to nab any of the big prizes before the season ends.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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