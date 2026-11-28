There are so many environmental encounters in GTA 6, I think I'd need months to see them all. It seems NPCs are having loud, obnoxious conversations everywhere I turn, from tips on places to rob to animal rights activists freeing a polar bear in the middle of the highway. Loitering to hear them out comes with the risk of getting entirely sidetracked while out in free roam, so I constantly need to curb my own curiosity. Especially if I want any hope of finishing GTA 6 before Christmas.
But while driving away from the Port Gellhorn motel as Jason one evening, a frantic woman's pleas made me hit the brakes. She's standing beneath a huge billboard at a near deserted intersection, no car in sight, with little more than a bathrobe protecting her modesty. My Jason is a gentleman, so of course I ask her what's wrong. And so began Jason's forays into pensioner BDSM.
Chains and whips excite me
The woman thanks Jason profusely and tells her of her troubles: she and her husband were playing a game and now he's unresponsive. I agree to help her out, already wary of the fact that she's wearing thigh-high stockings under that bathrobe.
Entering the bedroom of the couple's stately farmhouse, I see a mostly-naked man dangling from the ceiling. He's not hanging by his neck or anything. He's hogtied in a sex swing. I barely have time to register the person in a scalp-to-toe latex body suit sitting in front of a dog food bowl in the bedroom corner before the woman screeches for me to get her husband down.
I oblige, naturally, nearly drowning in musty old people sweat as the man's bloated stomach bulges against poor Jason's face. He drops the man to the ground, proclaiming him dead – only for the dead man's wife to demand he help her dispose of the body. They're very important people, you see, and she cannot have the scandal of Death by Dominatrix tarnishing their reputation.
I sling the fat old man back over my shoulder and head out into the yard, making for the river at the bottom edge of the property. Just as I'm about to toss him, the man sputters to life. Once he's righted himself, he starts blustering bitterly about how his wife tried to murder him. He said the safe word, after all! Jason doesn't get a chance to respond, and I'm already so deep in this elderly sex scandal that I need to know what happens next.
I follow him back toward the house as he continues to rant about his wife's devious plot, finally confronting her in the kitchen. Why didn't she stop when he gave the safe word, he asks? She tells him off; he was giving the wrong word all along. Things quickly get, uh, uncomfortable; as the woman scolds him for being a filthy little liberal who deserves to be punished. She gestures back into their den of horrors. The newly revived man looks at Jason and cheers wildly, marching merrily back toward the contraption that had very nearly killed him.
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Yes, I help him get back into the sex swing. Yes, I have to shake the rubber-suited person off my leg when it tries to lick my shoe. And yes, weirdly, it all was entirely worth it – after getting back to his car, a BuckMe payment for $3,000 pops up on Jason's phone. Could have used a few more zeroes, sure, but at this stage in the game, I'll take all the handouts I can get – especially when no gunshots are required.
Jasmine is a Senior Staff Writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London, she started her games journalism career as a freelancer with TheGamer and Tech Radar Gaming before joining GamesRadar+ full-time in 2023. As part of the Features team, her duties include attending game previews and key international conferences such as Gamescom and Digital Dragons in between regular interviews, opinion pieces, and the occasional news or guides stint. In her spare time, you'll likely find Jasmine thinking/talking about Resident Evil, purchasing another book she's unlikely to read, or complaining about the weather.
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