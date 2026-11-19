Knowing whether you can pet animals in GTA 6 should be one of the first questions you ask yourself, as it should in any game with animals in, to be honest. And, as ever, there's loads of wildlife in GTA 6 - though despite how it might sound above, I don't suggest you try and pet the alligators.
Dogs and cats, though, can absolutely be played with and, provided you're making an effort to win Lucia back, you may come across one of the cutest cats we've ever seen pretty early on in Chapter 1, though it's not obvious how to interact with them. So, don't get too distracted, but here's how to pet animals in GTA 6.
How to interact with animals in GTA 6
To pet animals in GTA 6, you need to approach them and press L2 or LT, which gives you the option to praise them. Praise them a few times and you'll finally see the option to pet them, though this doesn't always work.
This is effectively the same as interacting with NPCs, but the option doesn't appear in the bottom of the screen for animals, meaning it's not so clear how to do so. By pressing L2 or LT on an unidentified animal also gives you the option to 'Study' them, which is the only way to add them to your collection of all the GTA 6 animals. You might also see the option to 'Scold' them, but we don't do that. Ever.
Of course you won't be able to pet all animals, just the domesticated ones, but there are different breeds to find, so do make sure you interact with, study, and of course pet every dog and cat you see. The one seen in the images above are of the adorable grocery store employee that you'll find in Key Lento Mini Mart, so go stock up on supplies and meet them while you're at it. In fact, if you're working on improving your GTA 6 relationship status with Lucia, you should pick up some groceries before picking her up from jail. If you've already missed this, good luck making it up to her.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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