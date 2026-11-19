Here's something that's a little surprising about Rockstar's long-awaited return to Vice City: There is no way to replay missions in GTA 6.
With over 90 main story missions in GTA 6, some of which are an absolute riot of a time while others feature pretty substantial branching paths that help shape your GTA 6 Criminal Profile system, it's no surprise that many of you are wondering how to replay your favorite moments from the campaign.
Sadly, after playing the game for over 100 hours for my GTA 6 review, I can confirm that there's simply no option to do so. It kind of makes sense when you think about it. GTA 5 did let you replay missions easy enough, but that was a way to let you back into key moments to try and complete skill challenges – Rockstar has since moved all of the GTA 6 challenges into its own spot in the progress menu. They are now far broader in scope, and primarily used to unlock GTA 6 cheats once you've wrapped up the story.
If you're worried about missing anything or wanting to play key moments from a chapter again, I would recommend that you learn the ins and outs of the GTA 6 save system – this lets you keep and load back into 15 different sessions. Otherwise, you'd have to start a whole new game just to replay a mission in GTA 6!
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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