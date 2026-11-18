Rockstar has traditionally built its video games in a very particular way. When you're on-mission, you're treated to tightly scripted story beats designed around cinematic setpieces and very strict failure conditions. And when you're off-mission, you're free to approach situations with all of the tools at your disposal – pushing at the world until it shoves you back.
"We worked really hard on this game to blur the lines between 'on-mission' and 'off-mission' and even between types of mission," says Stephen Donkin, the vice president of design at Rockstar Games, in a statement provided to GamesRadar+.
The core missions in GTA 6 are certainly more linear by design than more free-flowing, open-world activities – like discovering the hard way that pressing Square/X whilst you are driving past a stationary police officer invites a hell of a lot more trouble than it's worth. And in case you haven't just spent over 100 hours in Leonida preparing to write a GTA 6 review, that's the button that lets Jason or Lucia shove the driver's door open to knock unsuspecting people to the ground. It's my favorite button.
Still, it's undoubtedly true that the main missions in GTA 6 offer far more flexibility than expected. Objectives are often left quite intentionally open – 'do this thing' or 'escape this area' and how you approach that really is up to you. Truth be told, a lot of this newfound flexibility isn't totally apparent on a first playthrough, revealing itself when you go back around again to try and push against the margins.
David Hynd, the vice president of technology at Rockstar, says that the team "constantly" thought about ways to bring a bit more freedom to all of the content within GTA 6 – including the missions.
"The team embraced more of an open-ended design philosophy on this project. For example, we really wanted to reduce the number of 'Mission Fails' for the player experimenting or trying something different. And we wanted to encourage the player to do what felt right to them for their particular play style," he says.
This is undoubtedly something Rockstar has seen success with in GTA 6. And should you find yourself hitting a Mission Failed menu screen at any point, I'm also happy to report that checkpointing is majorly improved versus both GTA 5 and RDR2 – there's even the ability to Retry Checkpoint, finally.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Back to Hynd. He says that Rockstar "leveraged a lot more of our regular mechanics/AI and systems within Missions. It's a lot harder to keep Missions as open as possible (especially in a game as large as this), but the freedom and flexibility it allows the player was worth it."
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.