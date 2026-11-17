Rockstar presented GTA 6 at 30fps in every trailer going back years, so it's little surprise that the game will run at that frame rate. But there was some hope that an upgraded console like the PS5 Pro could push things up to at least 40fps, yet Rockstar has apparently confirmed that the PS5 Pro has the same 30fps cap as every other platform. Tech analysts suggest that any frame rate above 30 is likely not feasible for a game as ambitious as Rockstar's latest.
"You've got to consider the frame time budgets," according to Richard Leadbetter of Digital Foundry in a recent podcast discussion. While we, as players, tend to think of frame rates purely in terms of frames per second, game developers have to consider how long it takes to create each individual frame.
"At 30fps they've got 33.3 milliseconds to process the game world, the simulation, all of that stuff," Leadbetter explains. "That's a fair amount of time, but clearly they've decided from a design perspective that they need it. Now, 60fps, you've got to halve that. You've got to do the same job in half the amount of time. It's not viable."
PS5 Pro has substantially more GPU power than the base model, allowing it to offer visual enhancements like better resolutions and frame rates across many games. But the massive open world and richly reactive sandbox of a game like GTA 6 is largely handled by the CPU, an area where the PS5 Pro has only a modest advantage over its amateur counterpart.
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"The obvious thing is to accept that and say, 'Well, what about 40fps? It's only 10fps more than 30,'" Leadbetter continues. "But that's not the way it works. 40fps in terms of frame time is 25 milliseconds. It's a halfway point between 33 and 16 or 17. That's still a huge amount of optimization or cutbacks specifically that would be required in order to hit a 25 millisecond frame time."
Why do we care about 40fps at all? Well, most console games target either 30 or 60fps because most modern TVs update the image 60 times per second. If you get exactly one frame every time the screen refreshes – or one frame every two updates – it's a nice, smooth experience. Anything outside of that range will have a subtle but unpleasant judder.
However, many of the best gaming TVs refresh 120 times per second – a refresh rate that opens up a smooth 40fps experience as a possibility. 40fps modes offer a notable leap in responsiveness over 30fps games, without as many visual compromises as you'd typically see in a full 60fps performance mode. It's become my preferred way to play in any big, cinematic game that offers the option.
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GTA 6 would be a perfect fit for a 40fps option, but Rockstar's vision is apparently too ambitious to allow for it. "It's just asking for trouble, really," Leadbetter concludes, "in a game that is already so rich and dense, but also a game where literally anything can happen because of the systemic nature of the experience. So 30fps makes sense."
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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