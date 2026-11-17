Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says he'd be "honored" to return as CEO of the company in a new statement addressing the "mistakes" that led to this whole mess – notably, multiple reported affairs.
"Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met," Huang says in a tweet. "Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me."
Huang admits, "I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation."
Pertinently, he responds to widespread calls – many made by Nvidia employees – to have him "return as CEO."
"Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics," Huang says. "NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."
As CNN reports, US President Donald Trump previously said he "would not mind" if Huang was reinstated as CEO. However, CNBC reports the Nvidia board is not interested in Huang's return.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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