Nvidia reportedly considers ousting CEO Jensen Huang after 33 years as reports of a second affair surface

It hasn't been a great week for Nvidia. After CEO Jensen Huang was alleged to be having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, reports have now emerged with allegations of a second affair – this time with an Nvidia employee – and now the company's board is reportedly considering ousting its leader.
Huang issued a statement earlier this week admitting to an affair, saying, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry." He also acknowledged the concerns that the person he cheated on his wife with could be a spy, saying: "Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American."
However, per new reports, the situation may be even more complex than it first appeared. The New York Times claims that, according to five anonymous individuals who worked at Nvidia, Huang also had an affair with an executive at the company – vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell. It's alleged that the pair's relationship had been discussed internally at Nvidia, and that they'd been seen being affectionate with each other during a conference in March. What's more, one bystander allegedly filmed this interaction, but was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement.
Huang has not acknowledged these latest accusations – the NYT says that when it called him yesterday, he said, "I don’t think you should be talking to me directly," and promptly ended the call.
But it doesn't end there. The Wall Street Journal claims (via BBC News) that Nvidia's board is meeting to decide Huang's future at the company – basically, whether or not to oust him. The BBC reports that Huang's first affair had been something that, in tech circles, was seen as something that could be moved on from, but the alleged second one could prove more problematic as far as the board is concerned – particularly since it apparently involves an employee (who NYT claims reports to him). A tech insider told the BBC, succinctly, "He's cooked."
Huang has been the CEO of Nvidia since its inception 33 years ago, so any change here would be unprecedented for the company.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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