Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is in "the last stages of production," says Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann – and it combines Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Jak and Daxter

We're probably still a ways out from playing Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but Naughty Dog's given us a little tease about what to expect. According to studio head Neill Druckmann, it's an amalgamation of many of the company's biggest series thus far, which sounds rather exciting.
"We used to have another game franchise called Jak and Daxter," he said on Comic Creators Block Party 2026 with Patton Oswalt. "And with this one, we really wanted to take everything we learned from that franchise, which is sci-fi fantasy, the action-adventure stuff we learned with Uncharted, the more kind of serious drama we got for The Last of Us, and it really is a combination of those three franchises."
He goes on to mention that the team wanted to test themselves on what they could accomplish mechanically. "We wanted to expand our deep gameplay systems," Druckmann explains. "Can we sustain the cinematic storytelling we're used to doing and go even deeper with gameplay systems?"
Honestly, referencing Jak and Daxter is enough to pique my interest. That series of mythical platformers wound up sidelined once the Uncharted games started taking off, leading us to The Last of Us. Much as I enjoy battling the Cordyceps, I miss the bounciness of Jak and Daxter, and I hope this means Intergalactic won't be quite so self-serious.
Druckmann mentions Naughty Dog is heading into the "last stages of production" with Intergalactic right now. "We can play it, and we're refining and polishing it," he says. We've seen remarkably little of the project since the reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2024, and that only really introduced the main character, Jordan A Mun, and made it clear we're in the far future.
His candor may suggest another trailer is on the horizon. It being Naughty Dog, I won't hold my breath, but it seems like this is a game that'll appeal to fans of almost every era of the company. No bad thing when you have that team's track record.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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