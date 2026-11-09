There's a reason this Pikachu toy took the world by storm in 2026, and now it's 40% off

Things move fast in the world of toys, but this Pikachu animatronic stole a place in our hearts and has stayed put ever since.
There are so many reasons this little guy won over Pokémon fans when it was first unveiled at New York Toy Fair earlier this year. For starters, 'Pikachu Puppetronic' is utterly adorable, very close to real-size, and captures the pocket-monster's distinctive look surprisingly well. But it's also crammed with so many extra features, including over 120 unique animations and numerous sounds. Considering how it's normally $80 (and is now significantly less thanks to a 40% price cut at Amazon), it's surprisingly good value.
This is a record-low price for the Pikachu Puppetronic figure, and for most of its shelf life it's remained stubbornly at full price or $ 78-ish. That makes this offer an absolute steal, and I'd be surprised if we saw anything more generous come the Black Friday sale.
In terms of what it can do, this Pokémon is pretty tricked out; alongside sound and lighting effects (like light-up cheeks), it has three sensors for motion-activated interactions in the nose, head, and tummy. It also has a moving mouth and dual-motion ears. When you throw in those 120+ unique animations, Pikachu Puppetronic feels surprisingly lifelike in motion.
As for the name, it references how this is a cross between a puppet and a traditional animatronic. While it moves like a traditional animatronic, it's controlled like a puppet. This is done via a subtle slit in the back, and it's hard to see from the front – further selling the illusion.
Besides being a really neat collectible for fans, this is also peak gifting material – and I suspect that discount will make it all the more tempting.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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