Final Fantasy 7 Revelation: The Big Preview – Hands-on and developer access with the iconic remake's final chapter

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As the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy draws to a close, we go hands-on and speak with Naoki Hamaguchi about revitalizing the saga while balancing old school and new school sensibilities

Barret Wallace stands with his gun-arm at the ready in character art for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, against the GamesRadar+ orange &#039;The Big Preview&#039; graphic
(Image credit: Square Enix)
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Few games have made the same impact as the original Final Fantasy 7 did on PS1, making the most of a genuine technological revolution to spin a story that still has its hooks in us over two decades on. Case in point: the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, which has been re-telling and reimagining that RPG tale over the course of several lush, super detailed games for years. Now, with Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, that trilogy draws to a close.

Early next year, the remake project that questions what a 'remake' even is will have its final entry, and it's one of the biggest new games on our calendar for a reason. The whole saga has been truly monumental, so there's no game better poised to kick-off our look ahead to 2027 than this one with a Big Preview devoted to it. We've played every hands-on demo we can get our mitts on, spoken to the development team putting it all together, and have plenty of thoughts on the whole FF7 saga to help get you caught up, or just dive deeper into what to expect from the journey's end.

In director and series producer Naoki Hamaguchi's own worlds, this is an era-spanning landmark release: "Over these 10 years of working on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, it's really felt like I should be giving back all of that experience and all of that knowledge and learnings that it's given me over my career."

Join us below to explore our Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Big Preview with us on GamesRadar+, updating throughout the week with more dev interviews, hands-on impressions, and deep dives into the whole trilogy so far.

FF7 Revelation: The Big Preview

FF7 Revelation video

Dive deeper

Both of Cait Sith&#039;s robot forms cheer at the entrance to the Gold Saucer as fireworks explode, with the GR+ orange Big Preview frame

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation boss doesn't want to hear your Rebirth mini-game discourse: "I don't think that discussion really gets to the heart of the matter"

Sephiroth looks down from on high in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, with the orange GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

After Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, series lead says Square Enix is "more likely to invest in new titles and new games" than more JRPG remakes

Vincent Valentine, garbed in a red cloak, lunges forward with pistol in hand in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, with the orange GR+ Big Preview frame

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation ditching PS5 exclusivity was "inevitable," Naoki Hamaguchi says, because players are "no longer tied to a single piece of hardware"

Cid puts his hand to his chin as he ponders on the Highwind, with the orange GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation lets you automatically level characters and blast through the campaign after Rebirth players begged director Naoki Hamaguchi for a break from the JRPG grind

Zack Fair looks to the side in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, with the orange GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

FF7 Revelation battle lead still doesn't know the "correct" way to balance real-time and turn-based combat, but that's why he's not "tired" of working on the trilogy

Barret looks at the camera, determined, while wearing his sunglasses in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, with the orange GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation lead explains that making each game in the RPG trilogy a "complete experience" was "non-negotiable" from the beginning

Cloud looks up at at a Shinra reactor in key art for the original Final Fantasy 7, illustrating our best Final Fantasy games list - with the GR+ orange Big Preview frame

The best Final Fantasy games of all time

Don't forget to look at our best RPGs, best JRPGs, and best ARPGs rankings for what to play next, and browse our upcoming RPGs calendar for what's coming next while you wait for FF7 Revelation.

Oscar Taylor-Kent
Oscar Taylor-Kent
Games Editor

Games Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent brings his years of Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY knowledge to the fore. A noted PS Vita apologist, he's also written for Edge, PC Gamer, SFX, Official Xbox Magazine, Kotaku, Waypoint, and more.

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