Final Fantasy 7 Revelation: The Big Preview – Hands-on and developer access with the iconic remake's final chapter

Few games have made the same impact as the original Final Fantasy 7 did on PS1, making the most of a genuine technological revolution to spin a story that still has its hooks in us over two decades on. Case in point: the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, which has been re-telling and reimagining that RPG tale over the course of several lush, super detailed games for years. Now, with Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, that trilogy draws to a close.
Early next year, the remake project that questions what a 'remake' even is will have its final entry, and it's one of the biggest new games on our calendar for a reason. The whole saga has been truly monumental, so there's no game better poised to kick-off our look ahead to 2027 than this one with a Big Preview devoted to it. We've played every hands-on demo we can get our mitts on, spoken to the development team putting it all together, and have plenty of thoughts on the whole FF7 saga to help get you caught up, or just dive deeper into what to expect from the journey's end.
In director and series producer Naoki Hamaguchi's own worlds, this is an era-spanning landmark release: "Over these 10 years of working on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, it's really felt like I should be giving back all of that experience and all of that knowledge and learnings that it's given me over my career."
Join us below to explore our Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Big Preview with us on GamesRadar+, updating throughout the week with more dev interviews, hands-on impressions, and deep dives into the whole trilogy so far.
We will never get anything like Final Fantasy 7 Remake again:Long-awaited even before the first part of the trilogy, FF7 Remake, actually launched, this absolutely massively scoped project feels like a cornerstone of an industry that might not be able to replicate its level of success again. Especially when few games as iconic as FF7 back on PS1 remain to remake.
The end of the remake saga is almost here, as this RPG will be bringing years of storytelling to a dramatic conclusion when Final Fantasy 7 Revelation launches April 8, 2027. One of the biggest releases on the calendar for genre fans next year, it's hard to believe it's almost over. (Until we replay them, of course.)
Games Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent brings his years of Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY knowledge to the fore. A noted PS Vita apologist, he's also written for Edge, PC Gamer, SFX, Official Xbox Magazine, Kotaku, Waypoint, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.