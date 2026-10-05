Final Fantasy 7 Revelation ditching PS5 exclusivity was "inevitable," Naoki Hamaguchi says, because players are "no longer tied to a single piece of hardware"

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It's "an inevitable outcome of the changing environment surrounding today's players"

Vincent attacks in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, leaping forward while holding a handgun
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation marks a significant first for the remake series: it'll be the only entry available across multiple platforms on launch day. Remake and Rebirth both released as PlayStation exclusives, and took years to hit PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, but Revelation will be available for all players on day one. The change in approach, director Naoki Hamaguchi says, is simply a response to the reality of today's gaming landscape.

The multiplatform release is "an inevitable outcome of the changing environment surrounding today's players," as Hamaguchi explains in Edge Magazine issue #429. Now, players "are no longer tied to a single piece of hardware," and enjoy their games on TVs, desktops, and handheld devices alike.

"I believe that what will be important in future triple-A game development is not how high-performance an environment we can use," Hamaguchi says, "but rather how widely we can deliver the core of the same experience across different environments." In other words, game devs are now incentivized to make sure their games scale across a wide range of platforms, from the highest-end PCs to the most lowly handhelds.

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Square Enix announced its intention to "aggressively" pursue a "multiplatform strategy" back in 2024. The publisher had never truly been exclusive to one particular platform, though its allegiance shifts between Nintendo and Sony in the '90s are the stuff of game history legend. Nevertheless, almost all of its games have been released across all major platforms in the past few years – an unequivocal win for all but the most hardened of console warriors.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation lead says he pushed Square Enix for a physical version of the JRPG, but physical media will eventually be "essentially disc-less."

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

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