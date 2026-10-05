"If you don't own it, then what are you buying?": Ex-PlayStation boss says Sony killing discs raises the "insidious" discussion of game ownership

Shawn Layden joined Sony in 1987, eventually taking on leadership roles at the company's burgeoning video game development studios that led to him becoming chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, a position he retired from in 2019. He knows what it's taken to build the PlayStation brand, and his feelings about the company's decision to end physical discs hold more weight than most.
Layden understands the convenience of digital games, as he explains in an interview for The Expansion Pass podcast. But if a rough estimate suggests that 80% of people download games and 20% buy them physically, then Layden says "that's a super important 20%." These are the most "faithful of the faithful" players, who'll show up to buy multiple copies of an individual game to keep in their collection.
For that reason, Layden says, "I don't agree with that decision." He caveats all this with the acknowledgement that he has no idea what the situation looks like on PlayStation's spreadsheets, or the specific financial realities that led Sony down this path.
"But at the same time – I think this is probably the more insidious aspect to it – it changes the conversation from 'do you own a game?' Or 'do you have access to a digital asset?'" Layden says.
"If you can't sell a thing, that means you don't own a thing. And if you don't own it, then what are you buying? If you're buying access, that doesn't quite sound as sexy, to be honest. And people, as people tend to do in their mind, they'll game out the worst-case scenario. That's a whole lot of brand hit and reputation bite that, as I said, I don't have any visibility on the financials around it, but that's a significant brand hit and I hope it made sense to them."
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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