Furries are outlawed in GTA 6's fictional state of Leonida, but that won't stop you from breaking the law and helping them run from the cops if you so choose. This is GTA, after all.
Grand Theft Auto's satire has always been pretty all encompassing, taking aim at all corners of life under capitalist America. This time, GTA 6 also covers society's more extreme reaction to fringe groups like furries as a Leonida governor, Mike Jimenez, put an outright ban on the group before the events of the story, per the in-game social media app and news channels.
"Governor declares Leonida furry-free," is one of the many headlines you can find while doomscrolling through Lucia and Jason's phones. In typical GTA fashion, the ban stemmed from wild political fears around a so-called "woke plague" and how it might impact the population of workers, apparently leading to an underground group of "Furverts."
"It was bad enough seeing them in the park, but then we got porn sites using algorithms to turn honest working men into furries," the governor said in an in-game statement. "That's why there had to be protection from this woke plague."
A TV ad paid for by the Anti-Furry Association also warns folks to watch out for any suspected furry activity, gives licensed hunters permission to shoot people in fursuits and tells them to watch out for any animals using internet lingo like "Uwu," "Rawr" and "Hewwo."
But in a series famous for its criminal exploits, you can of course decide to spit in the face of the discriminatory law. CNET's David Lumb reports that you can even help a persecuted furry escape the cops, link up with a litter of other furries, and then help them reach a secure compound. I'm sure in a game as big and winding as GTA 6, there's probably a ton more to discover about the group.
GTA 6 takes more than a few jabs at politicians, even aside from the anti-furry law. Other headlines scattered across the game show some governors outright dismissing climate change concerns, for example, describing it as Earth's version of puberty. One even argues global warming is a good thing, actually, because it'll give office workers an excuse to dress "hotter." Good old Rockstar, eh?
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The attention to detail is maybe unsurprising – GamesRadar's GTA 6 review called it "the highest fidelity sandbox of its generation." In the meantime, make sure you're full prepped with our handy GTA 6 guide.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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