"I had written down this manifesto speech that he makes, and I laid down this voice note of him addressing his people, and I started to find it there," Downey Jr. recalled.
It wasn't just the voice that took Downey Jr. some time to find. It took a few days on set to finally get into the villain 'me against them' mindset that would prove so crucial to getting into Doom's headspace.
"Remember Michael Douglas at the end of Falling Down? He goes 'I'm the bad guy?' I had that realization a couple of days into shooting because all the heroes are over there, and I'm the problem," Downey Jr. said. "Then I leaned in, and it was just this glorious time."
Early responses to the Doctor Doom voice were mixed, with some comparing it unfavorably to a Dracula impression. Since then, the fanbase has cooled on their reaction – with recent Doomsday teasers and trailers passing by without Doom's accent being the center of attention.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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