VisionQuest episode 8 post-credits scenes: how many are there, and what do they mean for the future of the MCU?

Does VisionQuest have a post-credits scene? While you can fairly assume the answer would be yes – this is Marvel, after all – not every MCU project comes with a mid- or post-credits tease, so it's no longer a given.
Well, that's where we come in. Below, we answer all the questions you might have about the VisionQuest post-credits scene, from how many there are to what happens – and what they could mean for the future of the MCU. If you're checking this guide ahead of watching the final episode, you can read the first, spoiler-free section below to find out how many scenes there are. After that, though, it's full spoilers, so turn back if you haven't seen the Marvel Phase 6 show yet!
For a deeper dive into the VisionQuest finale, check out our VisionQuest episode 8 ending explained and Paul Bettany and James Spader discussing a potential season 2.
Does VisionQuest episode 8 have a post-credits scene? (Spoiler-free)
Yes, like many MCU projects, VisionQuest has two post-credits scenes. So there's a little bit of a wait for the extra scene to start after the main episode has wrapped.
There is no mid-credits scene, but be sure to stick around and listen to the thematically resonant end-credits song The Last Farewell, by Roger Whittaker, and pay your respects to the cast and crew of VisionQuest on a job well done.
What happens in the VisionQuest episode 8 post-credits scenes? (Spoilers)
The first post-credits scene takes place after that climactic phone conversation with Vision confirms that Ultron is alive and well, and we get a few more details about what Ultron's post-VisionQuest future might look like.
Ultron, as his human avatar, is now living in the palatial mansion that once belonged to Virgil and Phineas Horton. As the phone call with Vision explained, Ultron survived deletion because there were a "significant number of nanos unaccounted for." Standing on the roof, Ultron is revealed to be holding something in his hand: Jocasta's source code. Seems he meant it when he told Vision, "Whatever I do, I know I don't want to do it alone."
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We don't yet know if there will be a VisionQuest season 2, but if Ultron, Vision, Tommy and co. return, it seems Ultron's mission in life – as well as visiting/burning down art galleries across the globe – will be to restore his robotic companion, Jocasta. It's a better option than planetary genocide, anyway.
The second VisionQuest post-credits scene, on the other hand, is setting up Avengers: Doomsday. In the brief clip, we see a seemingly dead Wanda lying in some rubble (from the Darkhold castle that she brought down on herself at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)... and Doctor Doom suddenly appears.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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