Sony's PC presence shrinks again as PlayStation Plus app shuts down in December

"PlayStation believes in providing high-quality experiences to our players, and we regularly review offerings to ensure we are focusing on experiences our members value most," SIE senior director of content acquisitions and operations Adam Michel says at the bottom of a PlayStation Blog announcing the latest PS Plus additions. Michel says "a very small number of eligible PlayStation Plus Premium members (less than 0.4%)" are using the PC app. "Making this change allows us to focus on enhancing high-quality experiences that more of our members want to use."
Sony itself has yet to publicly acknowledge its apparent trend away from the PC side of its games business, but just looking at how much PC ports of PlayStation games have slowed down in recent months and years, it does seem clear there's been something of a shift in focus. What that means for the next generation of PlayStation games and consoles is unclear, but another one of the company's former leaders thinks "true innovation" means a $300 PS6.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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