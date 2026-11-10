Here's how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2026, as the longest-running gaming awards ceremony in the world returns for its 44th outing.
The Golden Joystick Awards take place tomorrow, Wednesday November 11, with the livestream of this year's ceremony kicking off at 10:00 PT / 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET. Hosted by Alix Wilton Regan, who's taking a break from bringing Lara Croft to life in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and with a whole suite of guest presenters from around the world of gaming, you can make sure you don't miss a moment.
There are plenty of games in the running for big wins at this year's show; 007: First Light, Resident Evil Requiem, Crimson Desert, Saros, The Blood of Dawnwalker, and many more will all be hoping to walk away with prizes. And it's not just AAA games either, with the likes of Valheim, Mewgenics, and Meccha Chameleon also nominated across multiple categories. You can view the full list of nominees right here on GamesRadar+ ahead of the show - just make sure you tune in to find out who walks away with the wins.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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