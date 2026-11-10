Final Fantasy 14 patches "certain words" out of Keyboard Brawler, making the MMO's limited-time minigame a little less impossible

Final Fantasy 14 fans have spent weeks grappling with its new typing minigame, Keyboard Brawler, and the bots and impossible words it's been throwing at them – but Patch 7.58 has arrived, and it makes the Gold Saucer event a tad easier, thankfully.
Keyboard Brawler is great, if you ask me, even if it can be challenging. Its limited-time nature means you'll want to grind it out as soon as you're able, however, before it departs in January and the new expansion Evercold takes hold of your attention.
The thing is, though, it's not so simple to tackle should a foreign word come up that doesn't match your keyboard's region – like, say, doppelgänger… and, until now, such words have indeed come up.
I've run into the dreaded umlaut-ridden words myself, panicking on the spot only to find out I could've used a keyboard shortcut or something similar to type them out.
Better yet, Square Enix is on the case now itself with some tweaks as part of its official Patch 7.58 notes – yes, the very same Patch 7.58 that sees Europe and North America's servers merge in Party Finder (raiders, this one's truly for us) – addressing this and Keyboard Brawler's other problems.
For instance, "An issue when participating in Keybound Brawler wherein players were erroneously determined to be inactive and subsequently removed from the duty."
And then, "An issue when participating in Keybound Brawler wherein, after disconnecting and reconnecting under certain conditions, words no longer appeared during the duty, and words would no longer refresh when re-entering the duty."
Square Enix also covers "an issue wherein setting the display of enhancements and enfeeblements to 'Display as Single Element' would result in status icons displaying in the wrong position after leaving Keybound Brawler – and, finally, "an issue when participating in Keybound Brawler wherein certain words not intended for the duty would appear."
That's the one… the one I know I've been eagerly awaiting.
Patch 7.58 boasts quite a few more welcome adjustments to the MMO overall, of course, aside from Keyboard Brawler-specific changes, so I'd recommend giving it a full read. I know I'm excited to farm UMAD properly finally, personally.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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