Final Fantasy 7 producer wants to see a TV show "inspired by the story of Final Fantasy"

OG Final Fantasy 7 director Yoshinori Kitase has spoken openly about the idea of making a Final Fantasy TV show.
“Given the fact that we created this game, the remake of Final Fantasy 7, which explored the world of Final Fantasy 7 way more than the original version, I think that it would be nice to have in the future games or TV series inspired by the story of Final Fantasy," Kitase told IGN. "And I don't see why that should not be a possibility in the future."
Of course, Final Fantasy has more than dabbled in multimedia projects in the past. 2001's Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within was a groundbreaking, if flawed, CGI take on the universe, while Final Fantasy: Advent Children continued Final Fantasy 7's story in fascinating fashion.
Elsewhere, there has also been a Final Fantasy 15 prequel anime and Kingsglaive movie – with the latter grossing $6.5 million upon its limited theatrical release and starring the likes of Sean Bean and Aaron Paul.
Final Fantasy 7, meanwhile, rounds out its remake trilogy with the upcoming Revelation in 2027. Yes, there's a hard mode from the outset this time, as Cloud and the gang fight to save Midgar from whatever machinations Sephiroth has planned.
In the same interview, Kitase also outlined potential future Square Enix plans, indicating that original titles will take priority over remakes. Maybe that puts the longstanding rumor of the Final Fantasy 9 remake on ice for good. Poor Vivi.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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