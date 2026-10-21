Life is Strange game director gives upcoming Amazon TV adaptation his blessing: "The care, the love, the attention to detail, I couldn’t be prouder"

Director of the Life is Strange video game, Michel Koch, has visited the set of the upcoming Amazon TV adaptation, and it sounds like the Prime Video series has his seal of approval.
"This month, I experienced one of the most surreal weeks of my life," said Koch on Instagram, saying that "being on the set of the Life is Strange show" was "a highlight of my career." The post continues: "I met some of the most wonderful, passionate, talented and kind human beings, united by their passion for the game and the same love for those two characters… I can’t reveal much for now, but the care, the love, the attention to detail… I couldn’t be prouder." Check out the full post below.
Now that is big praise indeed, coming from the co-creator of the two lead characters, Chloe Price and Maxine Caulfield, who Koch said "changed my life forever." The show has cast Maisy Stella as Chloe and Tatum Grace Hopkins as Max. Koch approves of the leads, as he wrote, "I especially want to mention our two amazing actresses… I really can’t wait for you to experience their talent and see them bring Max and Chloe to life!"
Released in 2015, Life is Strange follows 18-year-old Blackwell Academy student Max with time-wielding abilities. Max uses her newfound power to solve the disappearance of a girl named Rachel at her school, which eventually leads her to her childhood best friend Chloe. The game allows players to change the direction of the story as it unfolds by going back in time while completing quests and solving puzzles.
It sounds like the show will remain faithful to the game, as the official synopsis from Amazon reads, "The story follows Max, a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life-or-death choice that will impact them forever."
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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