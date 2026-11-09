Mass Effect 5 was "meant to compliment" the upcoming show from Amazon, former BioWare lead reveals

The headwinds of the industry led to the closure of BioWare recently, and the latent Mass Effect 5 – known internally as Mass Effect Universe – went with it. We may never know exactly what the devs were putting together for the sequel, but details are dripping out, the latest being that it would've tied into the planned Amazon TV show in some way.
Michael Gamble, former project director and executive producer at BioWare, addresses a fan on Twitter asking if the Mass Effect Universe plot would be used for the show. "Both are meant to compliment each other," he responds.
That's a fascinating wrinkle. It seems like the two productions were collaborating together to some degree, if only to keep each other informed of their narrative intentions. Among the other titbits we've learned about the fifth Mass Effect is the notion that it would've involved a multiverse.
Apparently you would've been able to jump across timelines somehow. The exact mechanics for how are unknown, but on top of anything else, this means every possible outcome from the original trilogy is technically canon. Clever, because I lowkey dreaded seeing the discourse tear itself open once everyone saw which of the endings from Mass Effect 3 BioWare favored.
Details of what's going on with the TV adaptation are scant. Amazon and MGM announced the production back in 2024, and progress has been slow since. However, reports have emerged that it's still on the docket and moving forward, with showrunners Doug Jung and Daniel Casey in tow.
When we see it is anyone's guess. Thankfully, we're at a point where many video game adaptations have proven lucrative, which means the likelihood this quietly disappears is smaller. Gamble's comment is being shared around with the idea that gives hope to saving Mass Effect.
I'm not sure about that, but at least the franchise will live on in some form. It's ironic really, since one of the reasons I fell in love with the first game is that it felt like the Star Trek RPG I hadn't gotten before. Now it might just be the new Star Trek show I've been yearning for.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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