Indiana Jones returnee John Rhys-Davies was "very disappointed" with Dial of Destiny and says his role was cut down

"The film is meant to be a nostalgia film," Rhys-Davies lamented. "They filled the cast up with people we had never met before – so there can be no nostalgia, really."
Other complaints Rhys-Davies harbored about Dial of Destiny include having his role as Sallah supposedly cut down (he only had a handful of scenes) and the treatment of Antonio Banderas' character Renaldo, who is killed off within minutes of appearing.
"I found that the scenes I'd been promised in the thing were cut immediately [after] I signed the contract. I think it's a disappointing film. What is tragic, really, is… [Antonio] Banderas. The most exciting actor of his generation… but what a terrible thing to do to him," Rhys-Davies said.
Dial of Destiny was largely seen as a disappointment, grossing under $400 million at the box office, the lowest in franchise history. Its 71% Rotten Tomatoes score also reveals a mixed critical response to the fifth Indiana Jones movie.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
"I have no regrets about that because Harrison [Ford] wanted to do that more than anything. He did not want Indy to end with the fourth movie," Kennedy said. "He wanted a chance at another, and we did that for him. I think that was the right thing to do."
For more, check out the guide to upcoming movies arriving in late 2026 and beyond.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.