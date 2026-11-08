Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake devs wanted to add nods to the series' notoriously convoluted timeline, but series boss Eiji Aonuma shut them down

Developers behind The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's remake supposedly wanted to nod at the series' infamously twisty, hotly debated and convoluted timeline, but series producer Eiji Aonuma thought it would be better to instead focus purely on making the Switch 2 version the best it could be.
Eiji Aonuma said as much in an interview with Game Informer, when asked if The Legend of Zelda canon was ever considered during development. "It's funny because the staff would sometimes ask me about the possibility of including nods to the timeline or references to the other game," he recalls, "and I actually, at the time, would say, 'No, let's focus on this game. Let's make this the best version of Ocarina of Time that we can.'"
The Zelda timeline notably diverges into three parallel branches after the events of Ocarina of Time - there's the Fallen Hero timeline (Link to the Past, Link's Awakening), the Child timeline (Majora's Mask and Twilight Princess), and the Adult timeline (Wind Waker, Phantom Hourglass).
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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