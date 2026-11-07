World of Warcraft: Forever brought back a record number of lapsed players, and has the biggest concurrent player launch in the MMO's history

World of Warcraft: Forever released properly on November 4th, after an equally impressive beta period that saw swarms of Horde and Alliance jump back into Azeroth. Blizzard is now celebrating the historic launch.
"Congratulations everyone, you made history," the company writes on social media. "WoW: Forever has achieved the biggest launch in WoW history by peak concurrent players" and "the highest number of returning players in WoW history."
WoW: Forever is a new permanent branch that's promising to sit alongside the modern version of the game and WoW: Classic. Most notably, it's based on Azeroth as it was in 2004, this time with new content and storylines and races and opportunities - making it an understandable place to jump back in for any lapsed players who are still nostalgic for WoW's golden years.
"This is all because of you, the players," Blizzard adds. "From all of us, THANK YOU!"
Executive producer Holly Longdale celebrated the news on social media, while also sharing that Forever attracted "the most new players for a WoW launch in 15 years." Another feather in Blizzard's cap. "Welcome all! We're so happy you're here experiencing Azeroth for the first time alongside those of us playing it for the first time...AGAIN."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.