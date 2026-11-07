World of Warcraft: Forever brought back a record number of lapsed players, and has the biggest concurrent player launch in the MMO's history

News
By
Published

Forever also had "the most new players for a WoW launch in 15 years"

World of Warcraft: Forever cinematic trailer screenshot shows a man looking seriously into the distance.
(Image credit: Blizzard)
0

World of Warcraft: Forever's launch seems to have been a big hit for Blizzard Entertainment. The third arm of the fantasy MMO brought back a record number of lapsed players and made series' history at launch, according to the company.

World of Warcraft: Forever released properly on November 4th, after an equally impressive beta period that saw swarms of Horde and Alliance jump back into Azeroth. Blizzard is now celebrating the historic launch.

"Congratulations everyone, you made history," the company writes on social media. "WoW: Forever has achieved the biggest launch in WoW history by peak concurrent players" and "the highest number of returning players in WoW history."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

WoW: Forever is a new permanent branch that's promising to sit alongside the modern version of the game and WoW: Classic. Most notably, it's based on Azeroth as it was in 2004, this time with new content and storylines and races and opportunities - making it an understandable place to jump back in for any lapsed players who are still nostalgic for WoW's golden years.

On top of that, WoW: Forever also had the smoothest launch in the franchise's history - or perhaps even Blizzard's entire modern history - which probably didn't hurt its numbers, either, eh?

"This is all because of you, the players," Blizzard adds. "From all of us, THANK YOU!"

Executive producer Holly Longdale celebrated the news on social media, while also sharing that Forever attracted "the most new players for a WoW launch in 15 years." Another feather in Blizzard's cap. "Welcome all! We're so happy you're here experiencing Azeroth for the first time alongside those of us playing it for the first time...AGAIN."

Many Blizzard devs were "skeptical" about World of Warcraft: Forever until they saw the new Northshire Abbey – then they were sold

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. &quot;What the company needs to do is do what it&#039;s never done,&quot; Shawn Layden says
    1
    PS6 doesn't need more power, ex-PlayStation boss says, because "true innovation" would be making a $300 console again
  2. 2
    Three The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Times later, Eiji Aonuma is finally happy with the infamous Water Temple: "I think this, for me, is the best version"
  3. 3
    The Rings of Power season 3 star Robert Aramayo opens up about playing another iconic Lord of the Rings character in the show's upcoming flashback
  4. 4
    The new Khazalite Holds range proves that Age of Sigmar has some of Warhammer's best models
  5. 5
    Sony has "a good chance of winning" with a PS6 handheld, former PlayStation boss says, but only if there's no home console launch, too