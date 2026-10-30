8 vital ways World of Warcraft: Forever is different from Retail and Classic

It's amazing to think that World of Warcraft has been around since 2004 yet here we are with a whole new version of the game launching imminently. World of Warcraft: Forever is shaping up to be the WoW you know and love from the original launch days but with some significant quality of life additions that make it feel much more modern and up-to-date. WoW: Forever has already been affectionately referred to as World of Warcraft Classic+ by fans thanks to this combination and it's a potent mix for long-time players. It's nostalgic while improving upon the regular format.
Having spent dozens of hours with WoW Forever and being very excited to play more, I've had plenty of time to consider the differences between WoW: Forever and traditional WoW (which is better known as Retail or Vanilla). With so many different variants of World of Warcraft out there, it's important to know what will appeal to you most. Fortunately, the same subscription covers all types of the MMO so you can always switch around and see for yourself. Here are the 8 ways in which I've found WoW: Forever to be most different from Retail.
8. There's no flying
Big Preview
We set out for Azeroth in our World of Warcraft: Forever Big Preview this month, but not quite as we know it. With dev access and hands-on play, we dig into this third game that will sit besides vanilla and Classic.
Having your own flying mount in World of Warcraft is fantastic. It's liberating and means you can move far faster than other methods, but you see far less of the world. It can feel quite clinical simply flying between locations without taking in the journey. Even Holly Longdale, WoW executive producer & vice president, admits that "when you're flying over it, [...] it loses something". Forever has no flying mounts so exploration actually feels adventurous again. Some tweaks have been made to make things safer such as a new boat from Auberdine to Stormwind, but it still feels more mindful and epic than before. It takes a slight mental shift as you need to plan for a 10 minute journey or more, but it's much more satisfying than WoW has felt in a long time.
There are no expansion packs in World of Warcraft: Forever. The world is smaller yet also bigger because of the aforementioned travel changes. The many expansion packs of WoW Retail have meant everyone's spread out so you don't come across as many other players. By reducing the world size in Forever and taking out flying mounts, it actually feels bigger when you're playing. There are no more individual servers either so players simply pick a ruleset and then are placed in the same world. There are also new zones such as Mount Hyjal, Zephras Isle, and Riverglades so there are still new things to explore.
6. Every new item of gear feels huge
World of Warcraft has suffered from something known as gear creep in recent years. New gear drops rapidly with substantial stat boosts. That sounds great but, over time, it means you don't feel excited by a new item of equipment as you end up swapping them out regularly for better stuff. It all feels soulless. Wow: Forever has changed that. Like WoW Classic, better gear is relatively rare but a huge win. You'll cling onto your gear for longer which means when it drops or when you buy it, you'll feel more attached to it. At low levels, even gaining some bags is a gamechanger. It all means you have more attachment to every part of your character.
5. People actually talk and group up
Remember when MMOs required cooperation? Retail is an experience that can almost entirely be soloed which isn't really very MMOish. WoW: Forever's beta saw people team up and actually enjoy themselves again. You can still solo a lot of content, but thanks to the reduced world size and the step away from separate servers, there are players everywhere. Whether that means a bustling general chat (sometimes not so good), or simply finding people to group up with, it means you're finally no longer alone. During the beta, I had players resurrect me just because they could. It's been a nice reminder of the human side of the game.
4. It's a more cohesive experience
Forever has over 1,000 new quests and many of them link different elements of the game better than before. There are quests which guide you towards learning new professions and tradeskills, while others set you up with a bag or some simple but effective weaponry. As you level, you're more accurately encouraged to travel to new zones to level up. It all links together better than before and makes it a more welcoming and also more cohesive experience. If you're interested in Warcraft lore, the more cohesive path is particularly attractive. For newbies, it simply makes it easier to know what to do next.
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3. Gaining levels is slower but more satisfying
I've managed to hit the level cap in Retail in about 10 hours. Forever is very different from that. As an efficient player, it took me about 10 hours to hit level 15 with others hitting level 20 in that time. Those timelines change depending on how you play, but it's still clear that Forever is a slower process. That's a good thing as it means you can take in more of the game and become more embroiled in this sprawling world, rather than just speedrun your way to the 'end'. It also means that later levels feel truly earned. Each 'ding' feels like a big win rather than soulless. It's all part of Forever's bid to ensure you claim ownership of your character and it's more than 'just' an avatar.
2. It's more about the journey than the destination
Forever is a calmer experience than Retail. Yes, calmer. That's not something you expect to hear about World of Warcraft, but Forever feels less about the rush to hit the level cap and more about the journey along the way. Exploration is the new focus here as well as getting to know other people. It reminds me of the old days of when WoW first launched. It's exciting and surprisingly fresh for a game you've likely played before. Even little details like the campfire that allows you to gain buffs as a group encourages you to sit and take in the world. It actually feels like a relaxing game at times.
1. There's a permanent level 60 cap
In a bold move, Blizzard has announced that Forever has a permanent level 60 cap. It won't see any expansion packs or an increase in levels. Instead, progression at the level cap will be horizontal rather than vertical which is a bold move in an industry dominated by vertical progression. For me, as a non-hardcore raider, I suspect it means I'll be enjoying the journey a lot and rolling new characters but that's not much different to how I've played over the years. Such a permanent level cap ties in well with the slower pace and the more cohesive world that means you gain genuine attachment to your character rather than simply look to the next level or gear upgrade.
Jennifer is a games and tech freelancer with over 10 years of experience. Based in Swansea, Wales, you'll find her bylines at sites like GamesRadar+, T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME, Lifewire, Mashable, and many more. Her main areas of interest include games, B2B, smart tech, wearables, speakers, headphones, and saving you money.
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