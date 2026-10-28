World of Warcraft: Forever Big Preview – Hands-on and developer access with the iconic MMO's surprising new pillar

World of Warcraft: Forever isn't some sort of spin-off, it's a genuine third pillar for this rich, massively multiplayer role-playing game's universe that's rightly captured and kept the hearts of so many for decades. Reimagining the '00s era of the world as it was, then asking 'what would come next?' makes for a kind of retro throwback distinct from World of Warcraft Classic, and is enticing in a whole new way. More than a 'what if?' experiment, this is like revisiting Azeroth with a fresh pair eyes whether you're a World of Warcraft veteran or newcomer.
It's a special achievement, which is why WoW: Forever has quickly become one of our most anticipated new games as we've been playing through the Beta, preparing for the Nov 4 launch. It's shaping up to be be one of the best MMORPGs we've played in a long time, making it perfect to be our Big Preview ahead of the game's imminent release. We've played an unhealthy amount of the game already and spoken with the developers bringing it to life, as well as detailing just what sets WoW and WoW: Forever apart from the competition and what to expect if you've already got thousands of hours in this world, or are curious about hopping in for the first time.
Join us below to explore our World of Warcraft: Forever Big Preview with us on GamesRadar+, updating throughout the week as the MMO's launch draws closer.
World of Warcraft Forever: The Big Preview
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Developer access
World of Warcraft: Forever interview: Speaking with the developers at Blizzard Entertainment, we chat about creating a new version of WoW that can stand beside Vanilla and Classic, the MMO's enduring legacy, the expectations of an invested community, and preparing for WoW: Forever's big launch.
Games Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent brings his years of Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY knowledge to the fore. A noted PS Vita apologist, he's also written for Edge, PC Gamer, SFX, Official Xbox Magazine, Kotaku, Waypoint, and more.
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