World of Warcraft: Forever Big Preview – Hands-on and developer access with the iconic MMO's surprising new pillar

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After spending hours playing the beta and chatting with Blizzard, we break down why WoW Forever is such an MMO game changer

A party of Alliance adventurers in World of Warcraft: Forever gaze out across the GamesRadar+ branding for The Big Preview, with bold white text across a textured orange background
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)
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World of Warcraft: Forever isn't some sort of spin-off, it's a genuine third pillar for this rich, massively multiplayer role-playing game's universe that's rightly captured and kept the hearts of so many for decades. Reimagining the '00s era of the world as it was, then asking 'what would come next?' makes for a kind of retro throwback distinct from World of Warcraft Classic, and is enticing in a whole new way. More than a 'what if?' experiment, this is like revisiting Azeroth with a fresh pair eyes whether you're a World of Warcraft veteran or newcomer.

It's a special achievement, which is why WoW: Forever has quickly become one of our most anticipated new games as we've been playing through the Beta, preparing for the Nov 4 launch. It's shaping up to be be one of the best MMORPGs we've played in a long time, making it perfect to be our Big Preview ahead of the game's imminent release. We've played an unhealthy amount of the game already and spoken with the developers bringing it to life, as well as detailing just what sets WoW and WoW: Forever apart from the competition and what to expect if you've already got thousands of hours in this world, or are curious about hopping in for the first time.

Join us below to explore our World of Warcraft: Forever Big Preview with us on GamesRadar+, updating throughout the week as the MMO's launch draws closer.

World of Warcraft Forever: The Big Preview

World of Warcraft: Forever video

Dive deeper

A dwarf and a bear look at a glowing blue wisp at night in World of Warcraft: Forever, with the GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

Accused of using AI in World of Warcraft: Forever videos, Blizzard employee says "hell nah" – we have "real team members"

A close-up of a Skyborne with glowing yellow eyes in a World of Warcraft: Forever cinematic, with the GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

Despite controversy, World of Warcraft: Forever's $30 Skyborne race is one of the Beta's most popular among both Horde and Alliance players

Horde characters stand side by side in World of Warcraft: Forever to showcase player customization options, with the GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

World of Warcraft: Forever aims to "aggressively shut down the flow of suspicious gold" – but Blizzard warns there "may be false positives" at first

Alliance players speak around a woodland campfire in World of Warcraft: Forever, with the GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

As Blizzard launches yet another version of World of Warcraft, lead says "our hope is to grow the audience, not to fracture it"

A muscular undead zombie patrols in World of Warcraft: Forever, with the GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

WoW: Forever patch notes leave fans asking Blizzard "why" and hoping for more class adjustments

The gates of a city are adorned with purple banners in World of Warcraft: Forever, with the GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

New World of Warcraft: Forever dungeon commits one of the MMO's biggest no-nos

A figure in glowing gold armor spreads their arms wide - hammer and shield in hand - as they look upward in a World of Warcraft: Forever cinematic, with the GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

World of Warcraft: Forever is "simplifying" Blizzard's usual PvP but also adding a controversial weekly grind as MMO fans beg "please don't do the weeklies thing"

Camelot&#039;s Hyjal zone in World of Warcraft: Forever shows creatures flying around a glowing pond, with the GamesRadar+ Big Preview frame

World of Warcraft: Forever may take us to Northrend and Pandaria one day as "Azeroth is a big place"

There's a whole gaming world out there (some involving war). Check out our best open world games and best RPGs rankings for more to play now, and keep an eye on our upcoming RPGs calendar for what's on the horizon!

Oscar Taylor-Kent
Oscar Taylor-Kent
Games Editor

Games Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent brings his years of Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY knowledge to the fore. A noted PS Vita apologist, he's also written for Edge, PC Gamer, SFX, Official Xbox Magazine, Kotaku, Waypoint, and more.

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