How many kills does it take to get the MW4 Nuke killstreak?

Obtaining the MW4 Nuke killstreak is one of the game's more challenging goals, as it has been in series games before this one. It's a great way to show off your skills to both your team and opponents, and each year the hardiest of players fight to get the world's first nuke.
While that claim may have long gone for 2026's Modern Warfare 4, you can still work towards getting unlocking the nuke killstreak yourself, and the first step to that is knowing the conditions you actually have to meet. This killstreak cannot be unlocked by reaching any level and can never be equipped to your class. Instead, it can only ever be obtained by meeting certain match killstreak requirements, as you'll see below.
How to get the Nuke killstreak in MW4
To get the Nuke killstreak in MW4 2026, you need to get a 30 kills in a row without dying. You can die in the match, but your streak will start back at zero each time you do, and killstreak kills do not count, so you'll want to equip the best MW4 weapons you can.
This means that any kills you might get with the Wheelson, Heavy Artillery, or Gunship, for example, do not count towards your nuke - only those achieved with your primary or secondary weapon, melee weapon, or lethal throwables qualify. Get 30 of those in a row without dying though, and you'll get a notification on the middle of your screen that you can trigger the nuke.
To launch your Nuke, you might find you have to wait a few moments. Then press '4' on keyboard on right on your D-pad on any controller. You don't have to launch the Nuke right away, so you may as well see how many more kills you can get in first.
The nuke can be obtained in all multiplayer modes that allow for 30 or more kills in a row, so the likes of Search and Destroy aren't included.
If you can do this, then you're also well on your way to getting some of the best mastery camos in MW4 too, which is another great way to show off your skill.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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