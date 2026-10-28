Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 stock live: where to buy the special edition handheld ahead of launch

The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 special edition launches in just one day, but stock hasn't exactly been silent in the lead up. This week we've seen a number of retailers dropping the special edition handheld onto the shelves after early orders sold out in September.
The 40th Anniversary handheld has been restocked across both the US and UK in the last week (and is even still available at Amazon, albeit at a higher price, in the latter region). Right now, it's all quiet in the US but with Target and Best Buy both having dropped new waves of Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock in the last week there's certainly cause for optimism.
The now-iconic green and gold device is set for official release tomorrow, October 29 - a week ahead of its Ocarina of Time Remake counterpart. While the special edition doesn't include the game in the box, it does feature a unique set of green Joy-Con and that stunning golden dock design. At $519.99 / £434.99, the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 hits slightly ahead of the handheld's new $499.99 / £419.99 recommended retail price.
I've been tracking hard-to-find stock for over six years now, starting with the incredibly limited releases of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. I've been reporting on how retailers operate with high-demand products, from anniversary releases to brand new consoles, ever since then - including the Nintendo Switch 2 itself.
Walmart usually runs its restocks in the morning, so this is one to check while the coffee brews. Its initial Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 stock run went live pretty early on announcement, so restocks could pop up here sooner than others.
Best Buy has restocked the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 once in the last week, which means early orders ahead of that launch date might be a little more difficult to come by. However, it's already shown it's on the receiving end of new allocations.
Amazon is generally late to these kinds of parties. The retailer struggled to stock even the base edition Switch 2 during its own launch last year and doesn't have a listing page live for the Legend of Zelda edition. That could all change when we move from 'pre-order' to 'launch' phase, though, and with warehouses this big there's likely to be a larger allotment waiting here.
Target has also seen Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 restocks in the last week, and typically drops its stock much earlier than other retailers. You might need to set an alarm, but I'd recommend keeping an eye on Target from around 5am on release day.
Nintendo itself is also sold out of Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, but has a 'check back soon' message that could spell hope for future stock drops. The brand recently reassured customers that restocks were on their way after stating it "underestimated" demand.
Amazon is still holding onto Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 stock this week, after dropping another round of early orders. That's quite the feat when other stores are stuck waiting for more shipments.
Argos has also had the special edition handheld on the shelves within the last week. This retailer separates its supplies by postcode so, while many of my go-to checks are drawing a blank at the moment, it's worth checking your own.
Smyths Toys was one of the first retailers to drop its original wave of Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock when the handheld was announced last month, so we're expecting more action here on launch day. It's also the only UK retailer I'm seeing with listing pages up for the Pro Controller and carry case.
Here's the thing with Very. It often bundles up difficult-to-find stock with extra accessories or games to keep resellers at bay. That means you'll be paying a little more here (though still only RRP for everything you're getting) but stock often holds out a lot longer.
The Legend of Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller is almost as difficult to get your hands on as the handheld itself. The themed design launched at the same time pre-orders went live on the console, and sold out at a similar pace.
That means competition is going to be just as high when launch-day stock drops tomorrow. After all, very few current Switch 2 owners will be shelling out for a whole new handheld - and the luxury gamepad is still the best Nintendo Switch 2 controller going.
Top tip: create accounts with your go-to retailers
Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 stock is going to move fast tomorrow, so you don't want your handheld to be sniped straight from your basket before you've had a chance to check out. Your handheld is only yours once you get that order confirmation through, if someone's faster than you with their cart it's likely to be lost.
The best way to sail through checkout is to make sure you've got all your personal information ready to go. Creating an account and keeping these details saved will save you precious seconds when you're escorting that precious cargo. Not only that, but some stores - like Best Buy - will likely require you to have an account with them in order to order high-profile releases like this.
Does the 40th Anniversary Legend of Zelda Switch 2 come with Ocarina of Time Remake?
Nope, no it does not.
Nintendo has a bit of a track record with including games alongside its special edition consoles in the US (the UK sees the two bundled together a lot more regularly). In this case, neither regions will see Ocarina of Time Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 bundles on the shelves tomorrow - you'll be picking up the remake separately.
It's not all doom and gloom, though. Amazon is still running its $10 discount on pre-orders for the November 5 title.
Amazon's stock is looking a little pricey
The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 is still in stock at Amazon UK, but be warned about those numbers. The retailer is going for the full £499.99 here, while the special edition is actually designed to target a £434.99 RRP in the UK. That's the position other retailers have found themselves in during previous restocks, so it's worth taking that stock with a pinch of salt until launch day arrives.
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