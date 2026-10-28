GTA 6 actors get advice from Grand Theft Auto veterans: "Listen to Rockstar" and "get ready"

GTA 5 and San Andreas' leading men have given some advice to the new GTA 6 leads as the game is poised to change their lives forever.
In the pantheon of iconic gaming protagonists, there are many superpowered beings, creatures, chosen ones, and heroes. But GTA, as a series, has managed to create a number of gaming icons who are just guys. Sure, they can take a lot of damage, survive massive car crashes, and survive a blimp crash as long as Davey is in the vicinity, but for all intents and purposes they are just guys. And yet, you can't go a week without seeing CJ saying "Aw shit, here we go again." So the role of a GTA protagonist is a big space to fill, and one that our currently officially unknown (but fans have likely figured it out) leads of GTA 6 will have to learn firsthand in about a month's time.
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Speaking to All Out Gaming at MCM Comic Con, Ned Luke, Shawn Fonteno, and Steven Ogg – GTA 5's Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, respectively – and Young Maylay – GTA San Andreas' Carl 'CJ' Johnson – were asked what their advice is for the upcoming duo of GTA leads. "Have fun," Luke says, while Maylay imparts, "get ready." Fonteno says, "just listen to Rockstar," adding, "they're going to lead you in the right direction," while taking a page out of his cousin's book, saying, "get ready" and that "it's a ride that they're going to be on for a while."
Maylay also warned the trio that "my game was 20 years ago. So when [GTA] 6 comes out, you guys will be in my position." He explains that everyone lining up to meet him at Comic Con are "the OG's," recalling, "You got the guys with the gray hair coming in saying, 'Hey, man, you're the guy CJ,'" Maylay adds, "you're going to grow with your fanbase."
However, despite the different generations of gamers having played different GTA entries, Maylay notes, "It's not like everything's gonna get shut down from you guys, because I wasn't shut down because of you guys."
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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