EA morale hits a new low amid AI push and BioWare closure: "A cold dead place that's slowly decaying as leadership pilfers every last cent"

That's according to anonymous sources speaking to Vertical Slice, who say the layoff process at the publisher is "wildly disruptive" and emotionally "weird" due to an apparent "secrecy" around it that sometimes leaves employees unaware who's been affected until after their co-workers' public LinkedIn posts.
The layoff process itself has also been described as "very impersonal," with multiple affected employees apparently invited to Zoom meetings with the chat disabled and other participants hidden, leaving them unable to ask questions or communicate with their co-workers.
Needless to say, it's understandable that the vibe internally is apparently very poor right now. "Morale has been terrible," one anonymous source says. "The line we kept hearing is 'do less, better' but it just felt like we were doing the same amount with less people. Upper management was very excited about Claude and the possibilities of [generative] AI, much to the chagrin of my team."
Execs at the publisher have been described as out-of-touch with both game development and their employees, and – speaking of AI – that's apparently being pushed, too, with managers apparently telling their employees that "'this is the future, you have to get onboard.'" Even if AI tools aren't currently being mandated, one source alleges that "they'll make it impossible or very difficult for you to do your job without [them]."
Even though things had been looking bad for some time, though, that doesn't make the reality any less upsetting or disappointing.
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One anonymous source notes that the email sent out to employees about the organizational changes sounded like it was "written by a robot," which they say "best sums up EA." They continue: "A cold dead place that's slowly decaying as leadership pilfers every last cent, leaving the rest of us to worry about how we feed our families."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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