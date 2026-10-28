The Rings of Power season 3 first reactions say it's "better than ever" and "epic in every sense of the word"

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The first reactions are in for The Rings of Power season 3

Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3
(Image credit: Prime Video)
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The first reactions to The Rings of Power season 3 are here, and they're praising the return to Middle-earth, as well as putting the spotlight on Charlie Vickers' performance as Sauron.

GamesRadar+'s Fay Watson wrote: "The first episode of #TheRingsofPower season 3 is epic in every sense of the word. Charlie Vickers steals the show as Sauron, almost at the height of his powers, relishing in every villainous smirk. The scale and stakes already have me thinking this could be the best season yet."

Critic Rachel Leishman struck a similar tone with their reaction, stating, "I have seen the first two episodes of #RingsOfPower season 3 and it is better than ever! Just as breathtaking and captivating as its previous seasons."

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Nerdist's Rotem Rusak goes one further, declaring, "I have been a huge fan of The Rings of Power throughout, but the start of this season is not only some of the series' best work but TV's best."

ComicBook's Chris Killian wrote, "I’ve seen the first couple episodes of #TheRingsOfPowerS3 and no spoilers, but the first 2 episodes are bangers and this series is getting better and better as it goes on."

He added, "Charlie Vickers as Sauron is a highlight, he just oozes evil."

Set five years after the previous season, we return to Middle-earth at the height of war between Sauron and the Elves.

The Dark Lord is expanding his influence from his stronghold at Barad-dûr while he hunts for the secret to forging the One Ring. Meanwhile, the Elves struggle to stop the expanding darkness alongside the remaining free peoples of Middle-earth, the Dwarves, Men, and Wizards.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 begins on Prime Video on November 11. For more, check out our guide to watching The Lord of the Rings in order.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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