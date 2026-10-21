Sauron faces a Balrog, wears the One Ring, and gathers his dark army in fiery new The Rings of Power season 3 trailer

A new trailer for The Rings of Power season 3 has finally arrived, and it's a smoky, fiery return to Middle-earth where the stakes are higher and darker than ever.
The trailer, which you can watch above, is very much focused on Sauron. The villain sits on his throne, dons the One Ring, and even faces a Balrog in the footage, as he gathers his formidable army of Orcs and speaks to the Nazgûl.
Galadriel also features heavily in the trailer, and we're finally introduced to her husband Celeborn, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, too.
The Rings of Power season 3 will pick up in the aftermath of the dramatic season 2 ending, which saw Sauron escape with the titular rings – and the Siege of Eregion.
Season 3 is set to have a five-year time skip from its predecessor, though, so expect things to be very different when we catch up with Middle-earth. "I mean, it's pure advantage. We love the idea that even if you've maybe never seen the first two seasons, season 3 is a great place to jump in because the stories are starting in a brand new spot," co-showrunner Patrick McKay shared at SDCC earlier this year. "You know, if you're a fan who loved the first two seasons, that's wonderful, and now you can see where everybody has gone in five years."
There are also changes to the cast this time around, with newcomers including Bower's Celeborn. "This idea of longing and yearning is so pervasive in Tolkien's relationship with [his wife] Edith for the time that they were apart," Bower has previously said of his role. "I really feasted on that idea. Celeborn has had to find a way to survive whilst longing for something that he so dearly loved and so dearly missed as well."
The Rings of Power season 3 arrives this November 11 on Prime Video. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the most exciting upcoming TV shows.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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