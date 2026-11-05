The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers says Sauron is "frustrated" that he can't reach Galadriel in season 3: "She is now beyond his reach"

Sauron and Galadriel's dynamic in The Rings of Power has been a constant point of fascination ever since it was revealed Halbrand was the Dark Lord in disguise. In season 2, Sauron made no secret of wanting Galadriel to join him in his quest to take ultimate control of Middle-earth, which is something the Elf shut down in their dramatic finale confrontation.
Five years have passed since then with Sauron retreating to his seat of power in Barad-dûr and Galadriel regrouping with the Elves in their fight against the growing darkness. Still, as has been teased in season 3's trailers so far, no one quite gets into Sauron's head like Galadriel.
Speaking about their dynamic, Sauron star Charlie Vickers tells GamesRadar+, "I think he is frustrated because she is now beyond his reach. The culmination of the second season was him sort of saying the door is still open, and she then says it's shut, in a more eloquent way than I've just said. But I think he starts the season, like he's very isolated.
"He doesn't have a partner in crime in Galadriel in the first season or with Celebrimbor. He pissed her off and then he killed the other guy. So now he's isolated and he's frustrated that he can't control Galadriel. She represents the good."
Sauron still haunts Galadriel too, which is something star Morfydd Clark says hangs over her character's long-awaited reunion with her husband, Celeborn, played by franchise newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower.
"I mean it's the big elephant in the room, Sauron," Clark tells us of how Sauron's influence hangs over their reunion. "But it's also they've got this space of time between them. Sauron thinks he's the big problem, but it's not necessarily that.
"They've just got to re-find who they are because they've been apart for so long, and they're so old," she adds: "There's something about old love that I find so romantic."
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Campbell Bower agrees that there are several issues for them to overcome. "For Celeborn, he's been holding on to the idea of what they were, not necessarily what they are. He has to re-look at that and then within that find the eternity, which is a beautiful thing, it's a gift."
The Rings of Power season 3 begins on November 11 with a four-episode premiere. The remaining episodes release in two-episode chunks on Prime Video.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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