21 years later, Nicolas Cage returns as an international arms dealer alongside newcomer Bill Skarsgard in first trailer for Lord of War sequel

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The two play father and son

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Lords of War | Official Teaser #1 (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Lords of War | Official Teaser #1 (HD) | Vertical - YouTube
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The first trailer for Lords of War, a direct sequel to Nicolas Cage's 2005 crime thriller Lord of War, has arrived with Bill Skarsgard in tow.

Per the film's official synopsis, the movie sees Yuri (Cage) reunite with his son Orlov (Skarsgard), but as Orlov tries to right his father's wrongs rather than stop them he launches a mercenary army to fight America's Middle East conflicts. In the trailer, which can be viewed above, it doesn't seem like a happy father-son reunion as Orlov spends most of the brief clip chasing his father around with a gun.

Andrew Niccol returns to direct from a script he once again penned himself. The cast includes Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks, and Greg Tarzan Davis.

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The original film, inspired by the real-life events of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, premiered in 2005 to mixed-to-positive reviews, but failed to perform at the global box office. The cast includes Hawke, Jared Leto, Bridget Moynahan, Sammi Rotibi, Ian Holm, and Eamonn Walker.

A sequel was announced back in 2023, with Niccol excitedly stating: "There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best – 'Only the dead have seen the end of war.'" He also noted that Orlov is Yuri's "illegitimate son," but I guess we'll just have to watch the movie in order to find out what that means...

Lords of War hits theaters on January 22, 2027. For more, check out our list of all the exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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