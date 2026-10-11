POV horror In A Violent Nature carves out a release date for sequel

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Johnny returns for a very special holiday

In a Violent Nature 2
(Image credit: Dustin Rabin)

Those who got their kicks seeing through a killer's eyes in 2024 with In A Violent Nature will get a second look next year, after New York Comic-Con revealed the release date for In A Violent Nature 2.

Following the release of the first trailer, Ry Barrett, who played the undead firefighter Johnny in the previous film, was at NYCC and announced he’ll return to tear through another group of unfortunate souls on Valentine’s Day weekend, on February 12, 2027.

The new film will once again see Johnny return to summer camp, this time with his sights set on a camper who gets roped into attending the end-of-season party with his counselor sister and her friends. From there, horror and heavy breathing ensue as Johnny goes to work, and we get a front-row seat through all the gore and grisly bits. Lovely stuff.

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The first film earned plenty of praise from audiences and critics for its refreshing new concept in the slasher genre, earning 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. What will be interesting to see is how director Chris Nash can add something new to his unique idea, beyond diving further into Johnny's past as he guts and cuts through the present.

If you're too excited to wait until Valenties Day to share this POV horror with a loved one, check out our guide to upcoming horror movies here.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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